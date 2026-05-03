Law, Love & Betrayal actor Nimrod Nkosi has opened up about his leaked voice note on social media

Nkosi recently sparked a debate online when his private conversation was shared online

Friends of the actor and fans comforted him on his Instagram post on Sunday, 3 May 2026

Nimrod Nkosi comments on his leaked voice note. Image: MetroFMSA

Source: Instagram

Generations: The Legacy actor Nimrod Nkosi has addressed his leaked voice note that trended on social media this past week.

Nkosi previously trended on social media when landed a role on Showmax's legal drama series Law, Love & Betrayal.

The media personality commented on his leaked voice note on his Instagram account on Sunday, 3 May 2026.

"Thank you so much for the love and light❤️🌟. #GetNimrodaJob,' he captioned the clip.

In the video, Nkosi thanks his fans for supporting him and defending his order and it was good to hear their opinions.

"I am okay. Going through all of this and seeing the hashtag #GetNimrodNkosiAJob, was trully humbling," says the star.

Social media users comment on Nkosi's video

TV producer Chrisq.za said:

"You are amazing. ❤️."

Siyabulelajentile reacted:

"Till the wheels fall off grootman! ❤️."

Dr_mfundo_nkosi wrote:

"This is strength and humility big brother 🙌🙌❤️."

Khayangoma replied:

"Asifuni ngawe, grootman. Yoh! Bangazodlala labantu. We want to see you on our screens, frequently. Please."

Former Generations: The Legacy actor Andile.Nebulane said:

"King 👑 🙏🏿."

Mmamogalemogale wrote:

"Know your circle is what I learned from this.❤️."

Duchesssina_ responded:

"That’s the Nimrod we ordered! ❤️❤️❤️ #GetNimrodAjobAsPresident."

Mbongwanomakhwezi said:

"We love ❤️ and truly appreciate you and your work. We glad you're in good spirit and surely something amazing will come through for you very soon. Take good care of yourself and the little boy."

Uyandam reacted:

"We love you brother and may our good Lord bless you. 🙏🏾💫✨."

Masdoxo responded:

"This is such a heart felt message so genuine and kind. Thank you baba we really need to start speaking with such kindness to each other this is really nice. You look good too baba evidently ni right Siyabonga."

Unolu_uthando said:

"You're still keeping a smile. 🙌❤️ All the best bhuti wam."

Ruby_sithole_ wrote:

"The power of social media😍."

Amocalf said:

"We love you baba Nkosi, ungowethu👏👏👏❤️." Keep us posted on that proof of life, no pressure 😘😘😘❤️ #Nkosi #wakithi

Zo_siya replied:

"Love this Bhuti. 🙌🏾 That’s the spirit, grace, strength, and still standing. God’s hand is on you. This season will speak in your favour."

Sitholegomolemo reacted:

"Butiwam. 👏👏I am glad you are doing okay. Stay blessed🙏."

Candle580 said:

"When God is about to elevate you, he makes sure he removes the poison that surrounds you. He makes sure you know who to go up with."

Mqoqiwokuhle_ wrote:

"Sending you love and light. ❤️ You deserve better ❤️."

'Law, Love and Betrayal' star Nimrod Nkosi comments on his leaked voice note. Images: Showmaxonline

Source: UGC

TV personality Nimrod Nkosi addresses ex-fiancée’s fake pregnancy in video interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Generations: The Legacy actor and TV personality Nimrod Nkosi discusses his former fiancée's phantom pregnancy.

Nkosi reveals that he was scammed for six months by a woman who pretended she was pregnant with triplets.

South Africans took to Nkosi's interview to comfort the legendary actor and TV personality.

Source: Briefly News