Margaret Hirsch went back to school at 60 and earned her first degree, then completed her MBA at 70

The South African businesswoman shared that she has enrolled for another degree, proving learning has no age limit

Her post sparked an outpouring of stories from South Africans of all ages who said she inspired them to keep studying

Margaret Hirsch prepares to get another degree. Image: @Margaret Hirsch

Source: Facebook

Margaret Hirsch is not done yet. The well-known South African businesswoman shared on Facebook on 17 July 2026 that she returned to school at 60 to earn her first degree. At 70, she completed her MBA. Now, she is back in the classroom again, pursuing yet another qualification. Her post was simple but struck a chord.

"Learning truly has no age limit"

Hirsch, co-founder of Hirsch's Homestores, has long been a recognisable name in South African business circles. Her decision to pursue formal education later in life has now added a new dimension to her public profile. Rather than stepping back, she keeps stepping forward, into lecture halls and study groups that many people her age would never consider.

Rebuilding effective study habits after time away

Restarting studies after a long break requires patience and a gradual approach. Begin with short study sessions, create a routine, set realistic goals, and start with easier topics to rebuild confidence. Reduce distractions, use active learning techniques, manage your time effectively, and stay motivated. Online resources can provide extra support, while proper sleep and self-care improve focus, memory, and overall learning success.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans Say She Inspired Them

The post resonated deeply with people who had doubted whether it was too late to study. Many replied with their own stories on her page.

@Chrisjeanna Cassidy Brown shared:

"I'm 36 and just completed my first degree, currently busy with my postgraduate in education. It's never too late."

@Anasuya Pillay added:

"Thank you, this inspires me to persevere. I'm 58 and pursuing my degree in Psychology. I hope to get to masters level. I am inspired now to look beyond my age ❤️"

@Tsakani Mpuchwani noted:

"Enrolled for my first qualification at the age of 40. I'm a 2x graduate, turning 50 on the 30th of December. I'm currently pursuing my postgraduate studies and if all goes well, I'll be graduating again next year. Age is truly just a number."

@Candice Van der Rheede shared:

"Did matric at 48, I am now 50, studying Law LLB."

@Lerato Lerato said:

"I'm 33 and thought it's too late to start a new degree. But you said NOPE. I'm going back."

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Source: Briefly News