The University of Johannesburg's Faculty of Education has confirmed the sudden passing of one of its Bachelor of Education Honours students

The student had also spent time teaching at a primary school, where she left a lasting impression on staff and learners

Tributes have poured in from the university community and beyond, with many sending condolences to her family and loved ones

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UJ student, Tenesha Anastasia Louis. Images: @KabegaPrimarySchool/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The University of Johannesburg's Faculty of Education is mourning the loss of one of its own after confirming the sudden passing of student Tenesha Anastasia Louis. The university shared the news on its Facebook page on 3 July 2026, honouring her memory with a tribute that read:

"2004-2026 | It is with deep sadness that the Faculty of Education mourns the sudden passing of our student, Tenesha Anastasia Louis, who was enrolled in the Bachelor of Education Honours programme."

The university went on to extend its condolences to Tenesha's family, friends, classmates, and lecturers, adding that its thoughts remain with everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Who was Tenesha Louis

Tenesha was studying towards her Bachelor of Education Honours at UJ, working towards a future in teaching. As part of her studies, she completed practical teaching at Kabega Primary School, where she clearly left her mark.

The school shared its own tribute, remembering her warmth and her willingness to help both learners and staff during her time there.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding her passing have been made public, and out of respect for her family, the university has kept its statement brief.

Tributes flow in for young teacher

Kabega Primary School's message spoke of how much Tenesha was loved during her practical teaching stint. It was a touching tribute as she was described as someone who touched the hearts of everyone she worked with through her friendliness.

The tributes from both the school and university showed just how deeply her sudden passing has been felt by those who knew her, even in a short space of time.

See the Facebook tribute below:

SA sends condolences to UJ student's family

Members of the public shared their sympathies in the comments section on the University's Facebook page:

@Julia Koole wrote:

"May the family find strength and comfort during this difficult time, may her memory be a blessing"

@Zane Çölê Mdluli said:

"Rest, teacher."

@Nompumelelo Chili shared:

"May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family."

Thabile Maggie Notwana added:

"Condolences to all family members for the loss. Stay strong and may she be remembered in peace."

@Laeticia Mîss KayLee Thaba wrote:

"Condolences to the family, friends and UJ Faculty of Education."

@Poelo Mokgotho said:

"Condolences to her family and the UJ community."

A tribute shared by UJ on their Facebook page. Images: @UJEducation

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News