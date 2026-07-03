TikTok Content Creator and influencer Nara Smith has shared new pictures of her two-year old daughter, Whimsy

Smith's daughter was diagnosed with cancer, and the popular cook and model announced this in an emotional video

The Smiths continue to receive an outpouring of love from the online community, with people sharing encouraging words for little Whimsy

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Nara Smith shared pictures of her daughter, Whimsy. Image: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Popular TikTok Content Creator and influencer Nara Smith shared new photos of her two-year old daughter, Whimsy, after announcing that she was diagnosed with cancer.

After sharing her touching video announcing this painful ordeal, the Smiths received an outpouring of love from the online community, with people sharing encouraging words for little Whimsy.

In her recent post on Friday, 3 July 2026, Nara shared a touching picture of her daughter post-diagnosis. She also included cute selfies of the two of them, and it instantly sent hearts racing because of the cuteness. Nara admitted that sharing this was not easy, however the response she received prompted her to reach out and touch as many lives as possible.

"Little warrior girl. Sharing something this vulnerable wasn’t an easy decision, but seeing every message, prayer, story of a similar experience, and kindness has made it a little easier. To every family or parent walking through something heavy right now, we’re thinking of you too," she wrote.

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Check out Nara's emotional post below:

Nara mentioned that her motherly instincts drove her to rush their daughter to the ER after noticing something odd. At the ER, they did not know what to make of it, so they went to their family paediatrician, who picked up the cancer.

Nara detailed the moment they were told about the cancer, saying her heart sank when the doctor went silent.

"He calmly told us to take her to the closest children's hospital and have them evaluate her further. After tests, ultrasounds, and finally a biopsy, they immediately called us and said she had cancer and it had spread and that she needs to come and start chemo treatment immediately," she said.

Nara received an outpouring of love from her followers!

dinewithneo exclaimed:

"Praying for healing and blessings upon your family. Little Whimsy is such a fighter!"

sophia_roe encouraged:

"WHIMSY HAS GOT THIS!!! Sending you all the love, babe! YOU GOT THIS."

ashnee_2000 shared:

"Get well soon, little princess. Stay strong mom and dad. Sending her so much love and strength."

marianna_hewitt reacted:

"Sending you and your family lots of love and healing energy."

laurenireland stated:

"Wrapping you and your family in so much health and warmth, know there’s a mighty village on here and beyond sending love from every corner."

kayajones shared:

"Praying for you all. May the Lord bless her and keep her, may the Lord make his face shine upon her and be gracious to her, may the Lord lift his countenance upon her and give her peace, amen."

Source: Briefly News