A throwback TikTok video featuring Nara Smith and her South African mother on a shopping spree has resurfaced

The old clip showcases their warm bond, laughter, and genuine joy, resonating strongly with Mzansi netizens

The video offers a candid glimpse into Nara's roots and family values, long before her global fame as a content creator

A throwback TikTok video featuring influencer-model Nara Smith and her South African mother sparked nostalgia and delight online. The old clip posted by TikTok user @narasmith.fan shows Nara treating her mom to a stylish shopping spree, as they tried on sunglasses, searched for handbags, and paused for snacks. Their laughter, warm exchanges, and genuine joy resonated strongly with viewers.

Though originally posted in March 2024 and garnering over half a million likes, the video was resurfaced this month, capturing renewed attention. Fans flooded the comments, praising the mother–daughter bond. The clip harkens back to Nara’s early days on TikTok, before she became the globally followed 'from‑scratch cooking' mom, model, and muse. It offers a glimpse into her roots and family values.

Nara's tie with South Africa

Nara Smith was born on September 27, 2001, in Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa, to a South African Sotho mother and a German father. When she was just three months old, her family moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where she spent her formative years. At the age of 18, she relocated to the United States to pursue a career in modelling and content creation.

Although she was raised abroad, Nara maintains strong emotional ties to South Africa through her mother’s heritage and her frequent nostalgic cooking videos, such as making pap and gravy, dishes rooted in her childhood in Mzansi.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Keitumetse commented:

"She's from Rustenburg. 🥺"

LOVE shared:

"Nara. tell them you are from the Free State, Bloemfontein."

Duane wrote:

"Period Nara. You are the best. 💯"

JoycelynHenry357 said:

"Never knew her mother from Africa?"

Smiley asked:

"Her mum is African?"

Marviswippenaar commented:

"Beautiful post, South Africa."

Mmathapelo Moate wrote:

"I realised when she cooked pap, gravy and braai meat️, proudly South African."

Rachel said:

"I secretly think that Nara can maybe actually speak her mother tongue, that would be so cool."

Jasmine J shared:

"Love seeing people do stuff for their mums."

user3696599524251 shared:

"Love her lifestyle, especially her cooking."

Knowledge wrote:

"uMawethu. 🥰"

mamokete49jopi said:

"Her mama is from Igwee state."

theresan1234 wrote:

"Love it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

