“Everyone Has a Different Way”: Nara Smith Makes Pap, SA Questions Her Method

South African-born German social media influencer Nara Smith entered her kitchen to make herself some pap

The young woman shared that she made the meal, along with tomato chutney, because she missed her mother's cooking

Nara's way of making pap had many South African online community members questioning her cooking method

Social media influencer Nara Smith, who rose to fame after making food and beverages from scratch, had a new recipe to share that was covered in nostalgia. The young woman decided to make pap after expressing that she missed her mother.

Nara Smith's take on pap

Taking to her TikTok account, Nara shared with app users that while growing up, her mother would always make pap, tomato chutney and "some kind of leafy green vegetable" or whatever she could find while living in Germany, her father's home country.

The internet personality shared:

"Lately, I've been missing my mom a lot and craving her cooking."

In her signature whispery voice, Nara showed what she had done with the ingredients she sourced for her meal. When it came to the pap, which she ate with her hands, she said:

"I understand that everyone has a different way of making this, but this is my way.

"I whisked in maize meal so that there are no clumps, and then it turns into an arm workout because I keep folding it and adding more, depending on what I want my consistency to be."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wonders about Nara Smith's pap meal

Thousands of social media users in the post's comment section expressed their thoughts about Nara's pap, with some international app users referring to what she made as fufu.

While South Africans were quick to correct those people, they also wondered about the content creator's cooking method and lack of meat in her dish, while others found nothing wrong with what she had prepared.

@helenzondi exclaimed in the comments:

"Eating pap with your hands is so top tier!"

@tizzlebw said to the online community:

"Meatless pap and relish feels like a crime."

@kenosisamakata had the same thought, writing:

"This meal is incomplete without the wors."

A puzzled @thando_ntungele wrote in the comment section:

"Tomato chutney? Now, Nara, come on. You know very well what that is and how to pronounce it."

Speaking about one of the ingredients used, an impressed @eliykal stated:

"I swear, her vegetables always look so perfect. The tomatoes I get from my local store look like they fell out of the hot mess tree and hit every branch on the way down."

@rae.woods_ shared with app users:

"This is my all-time favourite meal, but I always add some protein."

@onlywith_m asked the public:

"Am I the only one who thinks she did good? Go, Nara."

