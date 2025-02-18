Tyla put her cooking skills on display after preparing pap, boerewors and chakalaka for 'British Vogue' in a new video

The Grammy Award winner, who is the fashion magazine's cover star for March, cooked her favourite meal

Tyla won over netizens who praised her for taking South African culture to the world

Tyla praised for cooking pap, boerewors and chutney for British Vogue.

Source: Instagram

South Africa has given Tyla’s cooking skills the thumbs up after she made pap, chutney and boerewors for British Vogue. The Water hitmaker, who recently signed a Nike endorsement deal, is Vogue’s March cover star.

Tyla recently put her culinary skills to the test for the fashion magazine. The Push 2 Start singer left netizens in stitches after she pulled out maize meal from her handbag.

Tyla prepares pap, boerewors and chutney for British Vogue

Before making pap, chakalaka (chutney) and boerewors, Tyla made a margarita from scratch. She shared that she used to watch her mother make margaritas. After forgetting some of the ingredients, Tyla hilariously confessed that it was her first time making the cocktail. She said:

“Guys, honestly, this is my first time making it. I always used to watch my mom make it though. My mom's gonna probably shout at me like, ‘You're drinking?’”

After she finished making the margarita, Tyla proceeded to make pap, chutney and boerewors. She first gave a disclaimer saying:

“I'm gonna be making pap chutney and boerewors. Guys, if you are South African, please do not judge how I make it. Everybody makes it different, so let me be.”

She then went on to prepare the chakalaka which she made using canned tomato, garlic, chillies, salt and onions. While making the chutney, Tyla also fried the boerewors before proceeding to make the boerewors.

Tyla impresses South Africa with her cooking skills.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's impressive cooking skills

Tyla’s fan page @TylaClub took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a short clip of the Grammy Award winner making pap, chakalaka and boerewors for British Vogue.

Netizens flooded the comments section praising Tyla for taking South African culture to the world. Others couldn't help but poke fun at her cooking skills. Here are some of the comments:

@fan_person14 said:

“Well done my hot and beautiful Tyla Girl! Now I feel like that pap, with boerewors and chutney. Yum yum.”

@Tshegofatso_B remarked:

“Lol, I was already judging how she makes her pap. Is Sis using a tablespoon or fork to mix pap? 🫢🫣”

@afrikasbaby exclaimed:

“Yessssss! I was waiting for this moment! My life is made omg I can die smiling now 😀 Thank you Tyla. She’s so real!”

@mizethat said:

“South Africa runs deeply in her veins. 😭❤️”

You can watch the video of Tyla cooking pap, boerewors and chakalaka for British Vogue below:

