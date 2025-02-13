South African singer Tyla is set to be honoured with an Impact Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles, California

Tyla will be the first African artist and first South African honouree to receive the Impact Award, solidifying her global influence

While many celebrate her success, the announcement of her Impact Award has sparked debate on social media

South African singer Tyla is set to receive the Impact Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. Images: Stephane Cardinale & Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

South Africa, stand up! Singer Tyla will be honoured with the Impact Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. This is an annual event hosted by Billboard to recognize music's rising artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community globally.

This is a big one for Tyla as she will become the first African artist to receive the award and the first South African honouree at the Billboard Women in Music event. Previous honourees include international artists like Alicia Keys, Solange, and H.E.R. The award will further cement her status globally as one of the most influential young artists.

Tyla's rise to fame

Tyla, who just celebrated her 23rd birthday in January, broke through the international scene with her blend of Amapiano and pop-style music. She first caught people's attention in 2019 with her debut single, Getting Late, but made headlines in 2023 after she released her viral song Water.

The song not only made her the second African female artist since Miriam Makeba to land on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart, but it also earned the very first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024. This placed her as the youngest artist in Africa to win a Grammy Award, solidifying her as a pioneer in the industry.

It doesn't end there. Last year, Tyla kicked off December with her homecoming concert tour in South Africa. She went from Grand Arena at Grand West in Cape Town to the SunBet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria. With all her achievements to date, one will agree that Tyla is the girl she thinks she is.

Mixed reactions to her Impact Award

The prestigious 2025 Billboard Women in Music ceremony will take place on March 29, 2025, but netizens already have a lot to say about Tyla's recognition. When X user @PopCrave announced the news on the platform, the post was met with mixed reactions. See post below:

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

@postalman10 wrote:

"Are they passing out these awards to anybody? It seems that they create awards out of thin air just to have some sort of ceremony."

@AnalystShashank commented:

"She’s definitely paid for it. There are many people who deserve it more than her."

While @galangferm wrote:

"owww congratsss!"

And @Sanchithaaa also wrote:

"Tyla's impact recognized with prestigious award."

