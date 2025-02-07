During her praise poem for President Cyril Ramaphosa at this year's State of the Nation Address, Inako Mateza called the leader, "my Cupcake"

The name Cupcake has been used by many South African citizens when referring to the president

Inako shared on one of her social media accounts how the Presidency reacted when she shared she would use the name in her poem

SONA 2025 praise poet Inako Mateza shared the Presidency's stance about including the name Cupcake in her poem. Images: Wagner Meier / Getty Images, @inakomateza / Instagram

This year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) had many key takeaways, some controversial and others pleasing. However, one unexpected highlight was the praise poet referring to the President as Cupcake, which amused many South Africans.

Cyril Ramaphosa's reaction to Cupcake

For years, the name Cupcake has been used by South Africans as a way to refer to Cyril Ramaphosa.

In her powerful narration of the President's clan and family lineage, 19-year-old Inako Mateza shared on her Instagram account the stance the ANC leader took when she used the same name for him in her poem, which was performed at Cape Town's City Hall.

Pictures of her traditional attire worn at SONA were accompanied by the following explanation about the name:

"About 'my Cupcake': I sent the poem to the Presidency with every word that I said there, and they accepted it. I did rehearsals yesterday. I was never told to change anything."

More about Inako Mateza

According to the Parliament of South Africa, Inako, who hails from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape, has won many awards, including Best Eastern Cape Poet in 2019, Best Student Leader Award from the Xhosa Great Place, and the Hustler of the Year award at the Eastern Cape Hustlers' Awards in 2023.

Parliament notes that Inako Mateza has already made her mark as a cultural icon and community leader. Image: @inakomateza

The young praise singer founded the INAKO FOUNDATION, which aims to preserve cultural heritage and educate individuals about their cultures and traditions.

Besides sharing her poems with the world, Inako is also a student at the Durban University of Technology where she studies homoeopathy.

