SONA 2025 Fashion: Cyril Ramaphosa’s Poet, 19, Shows Full Traditional Outfit

Inako Mateza, who served as this year's praise singer at the State of the Nation Address, showcased her outfit for the event

While there, the 19-year-old multi-award-winning talent also shared that she took a photo with a South African rapper

While some people loved the young woman's outfit, many complimented Inako for her duties at SONA

Inako Mateza showed Mzansi what she wore to the State of the Nation Address. Images: @inakomateza

Source: Instagram

While politicians showed off their style at this year's State of the Nation Address, another attendee stole the spotlight and wowed South Africans with her presence.

SONA's 2025 young poet proudly showcased her traditional outfit, celebrating her culture with grace.

Inako Mateza shows SONA outfit

19-year-old Inako Mateza, who delivered a heartfelt praise poem for President Cyril Ramaphosa and called him her "cupcake" at Cape Town's City Hall, proudly showed her attire for the political event.

Inako Mateza shared a snap of herself and South African rapper Priddy Ugly at the State of the Nation Address. Image: @inakomateza

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Inako twirled to give people a 360 look at her outfit, which was adorned with beads.

Take a look at the outfit in the TikTok video below:

Who is Inako Mateza?

Born in Ludiza Village, Willowvale, Eastern Cape, Inako is an Imbongi (praise signer) who founded the INAKO FOUNDATION - an initiative to preserve cultural heritage and educate hundreds about their cultures and traditions.

The multi-award-winning celebrated storyteller, who studies homoeopathy at the Durban University of Technology, was crowned Indoni Miss Cultural SA 2023/24 and Miss South African Traditional Leaders Awards 2024/25.

Mzansi celebrates Inako Mateza

The young poet had several local members of the online community singing her praises and sharing how proud they were of her achievement.

@lungaxqtm3r told the public:

"There is something special about Xhosa women."

A happy @zandilethys exclaimed:

"Gen Z entered the presidential praise chat. Beautiful!"

Seeing the outfit, @katlego.motheta said to Inako:

"Gorgeous. We are so proud to have you as one of us."

@mathabi13 commented with love:

"You make me proud to be isiXhosa, my sister."

@user6999287081799, who applauded the young woman's gift, said:

"You did well, baby girl."

@ladymunchies26 added in the comment section with a laugh:

"South Africans will never forget that you called their president Cupcake."

