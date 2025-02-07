The State of the Nation Address took place on Thursday, 6 February 2025 at Cape Town City Hall

The MK Party member Papa Penny attended the ceremony in a royal blue suit with gold designer shoes

Mzansi peeps were not impressed by this, especially since Papa Penny claimed to have been the best-dressed

Eric Kulani Giyani Nkovani, better known as Papa Penny attended the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town, on Thursday, 7 February 2025.

Singer Papa Penny attends SONA

South African musician turned politician Papa Penny stole the show wearing a glittery royal blue suit with gold detail and completed the look with gold shoes and sunglasses.

The reality TV star joined the uMkhonto We Sizwe Party and was elected a member of Parliament in 2024. He was among the politicians who attended the annual event at the Parliament buildings.

A video of Papa Penny saying he is the best dressed made rounds on Twitter (X). User @NalaThokozane posted the video on X.

Mzansi reacts to Papa Penny's outfit

Netizens had quite a lot to say about Papa Penny's outfit and undefeated confidence.

@4ml joked:

"I forgot Penny Penny is Honourable."

@woza_diego joked:

"Let me guess, he bought this at Marabastad."

@G_Hawkwood replied:

"He woke up to get dressed and was like yup this is the outfit for me."

@mkhulu4eva criticised:

"English aside, this guy does not belong in parliament. He contributes absolutely nothing to the discourse, I've watched a few parliamentary committee meetings he's been in, and he is underwhelming at best."

@THEBIZKIT031 slammed:

"This 🤡 thinks he is at a fashion show."

@Madibeng_Chris replied:

"You should have asked this one if he were a President, how would he do things differently. In which areas would he create jobs and stimulate the economy."

@Vic_Steyn asked:

"How can anyone take a guy dressed in a clown suit serious?"

Speaking to IOL, following the address, Papa Penny criticised the President and accused him of lying.

He said that he "was not at all impressed with President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address." Adding that "Ramaphosa was dreaming, making empty promises to poor impoverished South Africans."

IOL also reported that Papa Penny also accused Ramaphosa of lying about the situation in the DRC following the death of the soldiers.

