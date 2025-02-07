The African National Congress member Nonceba Mhlauli dressed to the nines for the State of the Nation Address 2025

All members of Parliament gathered for SONA 2025, delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Briefly News takes a look at the key points from the address

People in Mzansi loved the Deputy Minister's outfit as they flocked to the comments raving

South African politician Nonceba Mahlauli turned heads at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2025 with her stunning outfit, leaving Mzansi in awe.

Nonceba Mahlauli left South Africans in awe of her SONA 2025 outfit. Image: Nonceba Mahlauli/X and Akotopam News/ Instagram

Nonceba Mahlauli stuns with SONA outfit

The Deputy Minister and public figure made a grand entrance at the Cape Town City Hall, dressed in an elegant ensemble that oozed sophistication and style.

Her fashion choice quickly became a hot topic on social media, with South Africans praising her effortlessly blending class with a bold statement. In the picture that she shared on her Twitter page, now known as X, under the handle Nonceba Mhlauli, the politician can be seen dressed in a black stunning dress.

Many admired her outfit, with some even calling it one of the best-dressed moments of the evening as Nonceba undoubtedly stole the spotlight, proving that style and leadership can go hand in hand.

SONA 2025 highlights of Cyril Ramaphosa's speech

The State of the Nation Address 2025, which was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 6th February 2025, was held at Cape Town City Hall, where all members of Parliament and prominent public figures gathered.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address provided several key takeaways here are a few:

Ramaphosa emphasized the government's efforts to attract investment and stabilise the energy supply, addressing the energy crisis and plans to invest in renewable energy. He stated the need for increased capital and funding for businesses, while also strengthening the Public Service Commission's role to address disruptions in business operations.

He plans to end poverty and tackle the high cost of living. Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a R20 billion annual transformation fund for black-owned and small business enterprises over the next five years.

“Our economy was starved of the potential of its people. And that is why we needs to transform our economy and make it more inclusive. That is why our focus is on empowering black people, women and persons with disabilities because they were deliberately excluded from playing a key role in the economy of their own country,” he said.

The president expressed the need for caution in managing energy, despite the government's efforts to reduce load shedding. He emphasized the need for a complete energy system reform to ensure long-term energy security, despite the recent two-day return of load shedding.

He also spoke on the infrastructure, expanded agricultural markets, and water crisis which has projects underway, fighting crime, and corruption.

Ramaphosa also praised the SA National Defence Force's presence in the DRC peacekeeping mission, stating it strengthens the African Union (AU) for peace, development, and economic integration.

Take a look at Nonceba Mahlauli's SONA outfit below:

SA loves Nonceba Mahlauli's SONA fit

The online community flooded the comments section gushing over the Deputy Minister's stunning outfit saying:

Karabo Mohale said:

"Yes, ma'am left nothing."

Nonceba added:

"Gorgeous."

Thando raved over the politician, saying:

"You look so beautiful."

Aliba Raseloma expressed:

"Stunning my fave."

Nonceba Mahlauli left South Africans in awe of her SONA 2025 outfit. Image: Nonceba Mahlauli

