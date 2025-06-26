Former The Queen actor SK Khoza set the record straight on whether he had retired from acting or not

SK clarified that he and his brother Abdul Khoza will now only work with production companies that respect and treat actors fairly

He also revealed that he's leaving Johannesburg after 20 years and relocating to his hometown as part of his plans

SK Khoza denied reports that he and Abdul Khoza had retired from acting.

Source: Instagram

Beloved actor Sithembisa ‘SK’ Khoza has dismissed reports that he has retired from acting. This comes after his brother Abdul Khoza stunned fans after announcing that he had quit acting.

In a candid interview with Sunday World on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, the former The Queen actor clarified that neither he nor his brother had retired from acting, but were done with poor treatment and unprofessionalism within the industry.

SK Khoza responds to retirement reports

Khoza, who currently stars in the Fergusons’ hit Netflix show, Kings of Jo’burg, also shared that he was relocating from Johannesburg to his home town in Durban after two decades.

He said he decided to set up base in Durban to nurture the next generation of actors and actresses.

During the interview, SK Khoza also addressed reports that he and his brother, Abdul Khoza, had quit acting. He clarified that they weren’t retiring from acting but had resolved to be mindful of the production companies that they work with going forward.

“We are not done with the entertainment industry, but we are done with mediocrity. You may receive a role, everything seems fine, and you sign the contract; however, many productions now fail to pay actors at the end of the month while still expecting them to work,” he said.

SK Khoza added that he and Abdul were done with being ill-treated or treated as an afterthought by production companies.

“In any production, cars get hired, wardrobes are bought, and catering and locations are hired because you cannot get to shoot without those, but come month-end, actors are not paid without an explanation; we are tired of that,” he explained.

SK Khoza shares plans amid retirement reports

Aside from nurturing up-and-coming actors and actresses, SK Khoza expressed his desire to return to the small screen. He emphasised that he would only do so when he gets the right offer. SK Khoza added that he was open to joining the cast of Uzalo or becoming a presenter on a KwaZulu-Natal radio station.

“I was also thinking of getting into radio just to keep my brand going. I would love nothing more than to work here at home. I would jump on a role on Uzalo, a show that speaks to the people at home. I missed being at home,” Khoza said.

SK Khoza dismissed reports that his brother, Abdul Khoza, has retired from acting.

Source: Getty Images

Sonia Mbele reveals why she quit acting

Meanwhile, an actress previously echoed the same sentiments as SK and Abdul Khoza and revealed how ill-treatment by a production company forced her to quit acting.

Briefly News reported that former Generations actress Sonia Mbele revealed why she quit acting.

During an episode of her Woza Nazo podcast, Mbele said she quit acting because of how she was treated on set. In one instance, Sonia Mbele said she could not get parking within the premises like before. She echoed SK Khoza's gripe with production companies when she suggested that her needs as an actress were treated as an afterthought.

