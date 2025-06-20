Selby 'Selbeyoncé' Mkhize left Ukhozi FM after 13 years with the Durban-based radio station

On Friday, 20 June 2025, Selbeyoncé confirmed that she had joined Gagasi FM and shared details of the show she will be hosting

Several netizens argued that Selbeyoncé joined Gagasi FM because of the salary, even though her new employer has denied such claims

Selbeyoncé confirmed details of her time slot on Gagasi FM. Image: thisisselby

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter Selby 'Selbeyoncé' Mkhize has confirmed her next career move after parting ways with Ukhozi FM, and fans are weighing in.

Selbeyoncé caught fans by surprise when she announced her exit from Ukhozi FM after 13 years with the Durban radio station.

Selbeyoncé joins Gagasi FM after leaving Ukhozi FM

At the time of her departure, Ukhozi FM said the Uzalo actor had exited the station to pursue new professional ventures. Taking to her X account on Friday, 20 June 2025, Selbeyoncé confirmed that she had joined Gagasi FM with a post announcing the show she will be hosting. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“And here we are!!!! Gagasi Fast line Monday to Friday 15:00-18:00”

Selbeyoncé will join Sphectacula and DJ Naves on Gagasi Fast Lane, which airs Monday to Friday, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

See the post below:

Fans react after Selbeyoncé confirms joining Gagasi FM

Netizens filled the comments with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. Here are some of the comments:

@mkhatshwa7 said:

“All the best on your new journey. You deserve it.”

@Xolani_khabazel remarked:

“Same slot different radio station and of course different pay check.”

@joy_zelda declared:

“Now I will be listening to @gagasifm for the first because of Selby.”

@Ntebaleng_ remarked:

“Oh baby, I'm glad you didn't leave the airwaves. I'll be tuned in 🫶🏿”

Elsewhere on X, social media user @ThisIsColbert felt that Selbeyoncé had dumped Ukhozi FM because Gagasi FM had offered her a better salary. The social media user argued that her move to Gagasi didn’t make sense unless it is viewed from a financial angle, since Ukhozi FM is bigger. The post read:

“That move is solely financially driven—Ukhozi FM is the ultimate, a major force. They have a large listener base of over 7.6 million, the second-largest radio station GLOBALLY.”

In the comments under @ThisIsColbert’s post, social media users shared the same sentiments.

Selbeyoncé confirmed her new show on Gagasi FM. Image: thisisselby

Source: Instagram

Gagasi FM speaks on Selbeyoncé's salary

Meanwhile, on Friday, 20 June 2025, Gagasi FM released a statement responding to rumours that they had broken the bank to lure Selbeyoncé from Ukhozi FM.

The radio station unequivocally dismissed the report that they had offered Selbeyoncé a lucrative contract.

The station slammed Ilanga newspaper for peddling the rumour that they had offered Selbeyoncé hundreds of thousands so that she could join their roster. Gagasi expressed deep concern about the reputational and commercial harm caused by these baseless claims.

Penny Ntuli reveals why she declined Gagasi FM

This isn't the first time Gagasi FM has been in the news because of salary issues.

In March 2024, Briefly News reported that Penny Ntuli dumped Gagasi FM in the eleventh hour after receiving a R2,800 per month contract.

Ntuli took to Instagram and discussed her contract woes with the public.

Source: Briefly News