Who is Selbeyonce? Age, real name, gender, getting married, profiles, net worth

Selbeyonce is best known for his vibrant personality that even leaps out of the airwaves. He has become a favourite for his entertaining 1223 Cafe show on Ukhozi FM. Get to know more about him in this read!

Selbeyonce is one of the celebrated Mzansi radio hosts for his life-of-the-party personality. He brings life to any listeners through his talent, which undoubtedly oozes his character. He is also not new to the screens, for he has made several TV appearances. Join us as we unveil what is known about him.

Selbeyonce's biography

Selbeyonce is a South African television and radio personality. He is a fan favourite due to his vibrant and bubbly personality. Here is everything you should know about him.

Who is Selbeyonce Mkhize?

He is a South African actor and radio and TV personality. He is best known for his role as Lulu Mtshali on Imbewu. Most people who are not familiar with him but are new to the show often ask several questions about him and his role as Lulu.

For example, some ask, "Who is Lulu from Imbewu?" It is Selbeyonce. Others also ask, "Is Lulu from Imbewu a man or woman?" He is transgender.

What is Selbeyonce's real name?

It is Selby Mkhize.

How old is Selby?

Although he has never revealed his exact birth date, his year of birth is believed to be 1989. As of Selbeyonce's age, he is believed to be 32 or 33 years in 2022.

Where was Selby Mkhize born?

The radio personality was raised in Matoutana alongside his brother Skhumbuso and sister Ayanda by his mother, Zandile Mkhize and their gogo, Agnes Mkhize.

This is because their parents had split. Unfortunately, Zandile passed away in 2013 before his career kicked off. His father, Sipho Gina, also passed away from an unknown illness.

What is Selby Mkhize's gender?

He is openly gay. He revealed that he took his time before accepting his sexuality or letting others know for fear of being bashed and bullied.

Selby first came out to his grandmother after he had just finished his matric. He revealed his grandmother cried but promised to support him and never let anyone discriminate against him.

Career

Selby was determined to start a career in showbiz. So, his ambition led him to Durban, where he auditioned to be the voice of the Gagasi FM breakfast show. The audition entailed recording an advert on the station's high rotation.

Selby's hunger to make it also made him do recordings for KZN's youth station. His talent, dedication, and high energy saw him slowly climb ranks, and he began hosting gossip features and weekend programmes on Gagasi FM.

He again volunteered at Ukhozi FM to contribute to a weekend gossip feature. His uniqueness, fresh content, and lovable character made him an invaluable asset to the Ukhozi FM family.

He co-hosts the drive time show from 3 pm to 6 pm, entitled Woza Nabangani Bakho with Tshatha. He also hosts the 1223 Cafe show on Ukhozi FM with Siya Mhlongo.

Selbeyonce's Ukhozi FM radio hosting gigs have made his listeners rank him among the future world changers in the Industry. Additionally, he has bagged several roles as a radio presenter. As a result, he was nominated for the DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Award.

But, besides radio hosting, Selby is also a talented actor. He made his acting debut on Imbewu as Lulu. He was also cast as an extra on SABC1'S Generations. Selbeyonce Mkhize has also hosted the reunion of the special of DSTV's show Umndeni on Moja Love.

Who is Selbeyonce's husband?

Selby has never tied the knot. The radio host with a larger-than-life personality revealed that he had lost the man he hoped to marry. He met his late partner Sipho Maluleka in 2015 after a friend picked him up from Joburg's OR Tambo Airport and took him to a house session.

It was there that the two first locked eyes. Although Sipho was quiet and reserved at first, he mastered the courage to speak to the actor and even asked him out on a date when the drinks kicked in.

Although Selby played hard to get at first, he finally warmed up, and after a few dates, the two became an item. But unfortunately, the two would never walk down the aisle as Selbeyonce's boyfriend died in January 2018 in a car crash.

Since the loss of his lover, Selby has revealed that moving on has been challenging. However, in 2021, he took to Twitter to declare his interest in the Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

However, fans called him out, while others found it funny that he showed love interest in the young midfielder. Others even declared Nkosingiphile Ngcobo too young to be Selbeyonce's son.

Selbeyonce's Instagram

The radio host is very active on his Instagram. This is the best platform to see Selbeyonce's pictures and learn of his whereabouts and latest projects.

Selbeyonce is one of the fans' favourite radio hosts and Mzansi celebrities. Although he is known as a radio host, he debuted in the acting scene in the TV show Imbewu.

