ITHUBA has pushed back against claims that it is behind delays in paying out National Lottery winnings during the transition to a new operator

Sizekhaya Holdings officially took over as South Africa’s lottery operator on 1 June 2026, replacing ITHUBA after its long run

What winners who are still waiting for payouts should note amid the delays

ITHUBA CEO, Charmaine Mabuza and Sizekhaya Holdings Chairperson, Moses Tembe. Image: @ithubaholdings and @ntenga3zn

Source: Instagram

Former National Lottery operator ITHUBA has strongly denied claims that it is responsible for delays in the payment of winnings from tickets purchased before the handover to the new operator. This comes as recent lotto winners still await their payments.

The company issued a statement on Thursday, 4 June, rejecting reports that suggested it failed to provide information needed to process outstanding prize payments. ITHUBA says it handed everything over on time to both the National Lotteries Commission and the new operator, Sizekhaya, on 1 June 2026 as part of the agreed transition process.

"ITHUBA categorically rejects any suggestion that we failed to provide information required to facilitate the payment of National Lottery winnings following the transition to the new Operator."

On 1 June 2026, Sizekhaya Holdings took over as South Africa's new National Lottery operator, ending ITHUBA Holdings' 11-year run of managing the lottery since 2015.

National Lottery is under new management.

Source: Getty Images

ITHUBA points finger at new operator's readiness

ITHUBA said both parties acknowledged receiving the records, including details of winning tickets that were still awaiting payment. ITHUBA defended its record while questioning the timing of allegations.

ITHUBA argued that the available facts suggest any delays are linked to the new operator's readiness rather than missing information.

"The facts indicate that any delays in processing winnings are not the result of unavailable information, but rather challenges relating to the new Operator's operational preparedness to facilitate prize payments."

Lottery winners are still waiting for their payouts

The dispute comes as lottery players await clarity on outstanding winnings following the operator change.

Briefly News previously reported on growing concerns and lack of confidence among some citizens following uncertainty around the new operator transition. This comes as attention also shifted to major wins, including a KwaZulu-Natal player who recently scooped a R130 million PowerBall jackpot after buying a ticket via a banking app under the new operator Sizekhaya.

*Players waiting for their winnings can still claim their prizes, as all winning tickets remain valid for up to one year from the date of the draw.

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Source: Briefly News