One lucky South African became R100 million richer overnight after correctly guessing all six Lotto numbers in Wednesday’s draw

ITHUBA confirmed the winning ticket was bought at a Pick n Pay in Gauteng, but the mystery winner has still not come forward

Even with the massive Lotto payout, the biggest lottery win in South African history still belongs to a Cape Town man who bagged an incredible R232 million PowerBall jackpot

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The Lotto draw was done on Wednesday night

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A South African Lotto player became an instant multi-millionaire after winning the massive R100 644 721.10 jackpot during the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

The operators of the National Lottery, confirmed that one lucky ticket holder correctly predicted all six winning numbers to scoop the life-changing prize. According to ITHUBA, the winning Lotto numbers were 6, 8, 23, 40, 42, and 44, while the bonus ball was 10.

The operator revealed that the jackpot had rolled over 25 consecutive times before finally being won, making it the second-biggest Lotto jackpot in South African history. ITHUBA CEO Charmaine Mabuza celebrated the historic win and urged players who bought tickets in Gauteng to urgently check their slips. She said:

“This monumental win marks the second-largest jackpot in the history of Lotto. We are overjoyed and can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

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Lotto is requesting players to check their tickets

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The ticket was bought at Gauteng Pick n Pay

According to the South African and Kaya 95.9FM, ITHUBA later confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at a P Pay store in Gauteng after investigations narrowed down where the ticket was sold. The identity of the winner has not yet been revealed. Mabuza also reminded players that Lotto tickets remain valid for one year from the draw date, giving the winner enough time to come forward and claim the prize.

While the Lotto jackpot produced a winner, there were no winners for the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots.

Cape Town man still holds the lottery win record

While the latest R100 million Lotto jackpot has made headlines across the country, South Africa’s biggest-ever lottery win still belongs to a man from Cape Town who won a staggering R232 million PowerBall jackpot. The winner, a man believed to be in his 50s, took about a week to claim the prize and chose to remain anonymous. Despite becoming an overnight multi-millionaire, he reportedly said he planned to continue working even after securing the life-changing payout.

More Briefly News Stories on Lotto wins

Two South Africans won a combined R32 million in Lotto Plus jackpots, but many social media users questioned the results after ITHUBA revealed one winning ticket was bought through the FNB banking app.

A Northern Cape pensioner revealed she hid her R65 million Lotto ticket under her bed before claiming the prize, with the lifelong gardener saying she plans to finally buy land and pursue her dream of livestock farming.

A lucky PowerBall Plus player from Roodepoort became an overnight millionaire after winning more than R19 million with a ticket bought in Gauteng, sparking excitement and speculation online about the mystery winner.

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