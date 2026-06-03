Taxi association members in Pretoria stopped a moving bus on 2 June 2026 and ordered passengers off. An X video shared by user @ReleGlo showed association members demanding that commuters abandon the bus and board taxis instead. Passengers stood their ground and refused to back down.

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Some of the taxi marshals that were captured on camera. Images: @ReleGlo

Source: Twitter

A man from the association positioned himself at the bus door. He told passengers to get refunds from the driver and switch to a taxi. The commuters pushed back and were not having it.

They told the association members that there are no taxis running from Rosslyn to their destination. The bus was the only practical option available to them that day.

Mzansi stands with the commuters

Passengers argued that they have the right to choose their own transport. The confrontation grew heated as one association member threatened a woman who was recording the incident on her phone.

He threatened to board the bus and destroy her phone. The video ended abruptly when he attempted to step onto the bus.

South Africans flooded the comments with outrage and frustration. Many said the taxi industry has operated with unchecked entitlement for far too long in this country.

One commenter said the community must handle the situation peacefully but firmly. Others called on General Mkhwanazi to intervene immediately and put an end to this behaviour.

The general mood was clear: South Africans are fed up and want change.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving taxis

In another article, a taxi association in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, has sparked outrage by allegedly warning motorists and teachers not to give lifts.

South Africans suggested alternative transportation after the Seshego Polokwane Taxi Association announced an increase in taxi fare.

KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will lead a crucial meeting to ease tensions between the KwaMaphumulo and KwaDukuza taxi associations.

Source: Briefly News