A taxi association in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, has sparked outrage by allegedly warning motorists and teachers not to give lifts, saying private vehicles carrying passengers will be stopped

The directive, allegedly from the Mhlumayo Taxi Association under Santaco, specifically targets teachers who carpool. Social media users and the public have condemned the move, calling it unlawful intimidation and demanding government intervention

A KZN Taxi Association has allegedly banned the public from giving lifts to colleagues. Image: Mujahid Safodien/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LADYSMITH- The public has erupted in outrage after a taxi association in Ladysmith, northern KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly issued a warning to motorists and teachers against offering lifts to others, saying they will be stopped if found carrying passengers.

A letter circulating online on 21 January 2026, allegedly from the Mhlumayo Taxi Association under the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), states that from 16 February 2026, private vehicles not known to the association, will not be allowed to pick up people.

“We have no problem with individuals in their own cars, but once they start carrying passengers, they will not be permitted to pass,” the letter reads.

Seemingly, the directive is directed to teachers who give one another lifts.

“We plead with, we do not want to fight with you. This is our job. You don’t find us going to your jobs and trying to be teachers.”

The contents of the letter have sparked fierce backlash on social media, with many accusing the association of acting unlawfully and attempting to police public roads.

Critics have questioned under what authority a taxi association can stop private vehicles and restrict people from sharing lifts, particularly in a country where carpooling is common and often a necessity due to transport costs.

Social media weighed in

@Mamphephethe_10 said:

“They want to be the only ones carrying people on the roads and end up putting lives at risk with reckless driving. SA taxis are the most barbaric industry in this country.”

@MMbuyisa17225 commented:

“These taxi associations are going to start shutting down car dealerships next, complaining that they are selling too many cars to the public."

@njaps12 said:

"If we had real leadership in this country, this would have been dealt with early. This kind of criminality should be combated immediately. Prevention alone won’t work anymore."

@Sesi_Kate remarked:

“South Africans, we can’t let this bullying continue threatening our families. We need to fight against this abuse.”

@makhosinikk said:

“SA Police Service, it would be a good idea to patrol these routes at appropriate times. They have put this criminal plan in writing and signed it. The authorities know who is behind it.”

Taxi industry actions criticised in KZN

Recently, the Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu, lambasted the recklessness of the taxi industry, calling on KZN MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma to tighten the reins on the sector. The king attributed the Vaal crash, in which 14 children were killed, to the reckless conduct of taxi drivers. He emphasised that such unruly behaviour from taxi operators will not be tolerated in KwaZulu-Natal and called for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations to prevent further tragedies and protect learners on their way to school.

KZN MEC for Transport has been called to closely monitor the taxi industry. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

