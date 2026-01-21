A video surfaced showing a taxi driver recklessly attempting to overtake a truck, while almost causing a collision

The video footage surfaced days after the Vaal crash, in which 12 schoolchildren were left dead after a taxi collided with a truck

South Africans expressed frustration online about the conduct of taxi drivers on the country's roads

Video footage surfaced of another reckless taxi driver, just days after the fatal Vaal crash. Image: Paballo Thekiso/ Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – As South Africa still reels from the devastating Vaal crash, outrage over reckless driving on the country’s roads continues.

One social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of another taxi driver taking chances. @LCabonena shared the video of a taxi almost causing a collision, claiming it happened a day after the fatal accident near Vanderbijlpark, in the Vaal.

The Vaal crash, which happened on 19 January 2025, left 12 learners dead and several others injured. It was allegedly caused by a taxi driver attempting to overtake numerous vehicles at one time before he crashed into an oncoming truck.

The horrific Vaal crash left 12 learners dead. Image: John Mkhize

Source: Getty Images

Second video shows a taxi driver also taking chances

The second video, which reportedly happened in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), also showed a taxi attempting to overtake a truck.

The footage, which was captured by the dashcam of the vehicle behind, shows the taxi first trying to pass the truck by overtaking on a double barrier line.

Undeterred by his failed attempt, the driver then managed to get past at the traffic lights, even driving into oncoming traffic to complete the feat. The video also shows the taxi narrowly avoiding vehicles in the opposite lane before successfully swerving back into the correct lane.

South Africans outraged by the video

While some comments suggested that the video in question was an old one that had resurfaced, other social media users focused on the driver’s actions, stating that there was no place for such behaviour on the country’s roads.

@CarelMalherbe said:

“That is because there is no such thing as law enforcement in this country.”

@Cathy_blessings exclaimed:

“Taxi drivers, mara.”

@LuckygirlWaseSA stated:

“They don't learn.”

@HebronMdu said:

“These guys are law unto themselves.”

@GalacticEagleX added:

“This is a daily occurrence in SA.”

@ThaboFresh stated:

“What annoys me the most is that you might find passengers in there, saying nothing, when someone is gambling with their lives.”

@ChrisCoetz24345 claimed:

“They are all above the law. I see them driving like this every day in Gauteng, and I have never seen a cop stopping them.”

@Hanele1455555 said:

“Taxi drivers have no regard for traffic rules, and they get away with it.”

The video even drew the attention of Arrive Alive.

