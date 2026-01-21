A dash cam video from the truck involved in the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport accident has surfaced on social media on Tuesday, 20 January 2026

After watching the dash cam footage, Sol Phenduka strongly reacted and blamed one person for the crash

The footage sparked intense debate online, with social media users split over whether the minibus taxi driver or the truck driver was at fault

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka has weighed in on dash cam footage from the truck involved in the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport accident that claimed the lives of 12 learners.

A minibus taxi carrying school children collided with a side tipper truck on Monday, 19 January 2026, on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng in the Vaal area.

Until now, the public had relied on eyewitness accounts, online speculation and early police findings, as no visual footage from the moment of impact had been available.

Sol Phenduka reacts to dash cam footage from Vaal crash

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, Sol Phenduka took to X (Twitter) to express his sorrow and send condolences to the affected families. The post was captioned:

“That Vaal accident💔 could happen to anyone. So sad. May their souls rest in peace, and maybe the parents and families find peace eventually.”

In the comments, social media user @VillageGuluva shared dash cam footage from the truck that collided with the minibus taxi in the Vaal. The post was captioned:

“That driver was careless; he could have avoided this.”

The clip appeared to show the moments leading up to the crash.

After watching the footage, Phenduka reacted strongly. He placed the blame squarely on the scholar transport driver. Phenduka’s response read:

“The scholar transport driver murdered all those children! 💔 What the hell?”

Mzansi reacts to video from Vaal crash

The video sparked intense debate online. Social media users dissected the footage frame by frame, with many trying to determine who was truly at fault. While some echoed Phenduka’s view and blamed the minibus taxi driver, others argued that the truck driver or even other road users contributed to the crash. At the same time, several users urged caution, saying the continued sharing of the footage could further traumatise grieving families.

Here are some of the comments:

@MmolokiMothupi suggested:

“Truck driver could have avoided the accident.”

@masondoma said:

“He had time to go back to his lane but chose to go right 😭😭. He must face the music.”

@nasontti opined:

“We must also look into the car that saw him overtake, yet it did not allow him to enter/overtake it. It literally sped up as he was speeding up too👀😤”

@SengetileS suggested:

“The owner of the scholar taxi/employer of the 22-year-old needs to be taken in as well and held liable for allowing an unlicensed, inexperienced driver to transport kids. Argh, this is just a sad case 💔 and so painful.”

@Bestow_SA shared:

“He should be charged with 13 counts of Murder and 5 of attempted murder for the others who are in hospital.”

@TitusXulu56645 advised:

“Can we all refrain from posting and reposting this? Families of those innocent children are grieving, and I don’t think that reminding them of what their kids went through before losing their lives helps.”

Naledi Aphiwe questions cause of Vaal accident

