South African broadcaster Sol Phenduka recently addressed the tragic accident that took the lives of 14 school children

The star shared a post, speaking about this heartbreaking situation that left the whole country saddened

Many netizens couldn't help but also flood the comment section with their reactions to the accident

Sol Phenduka addressed the Vaal accident. Image: @solphenduka

The whole country and Mzansi celebrities have been shaken following the horrific accident that took place on Monday, 19 January 2026, in Vaal, which claimed the lives of 14 young school children, and the popular broadcaster decided to share a few words regarding this matter.

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, the former Kaya 959 radio host decided to share his few words regarding this accident that has captured the attention of the whole country. The star sent his condolences to the families of these young souls, and he also wished that they would eventually find peace.

He wrote:

"That Vaal accident. 💔 This could happen to anyone. So sad. May their souls rest in peace, and maybe the parents and families find peace eventually."

See the post below:

Fans react to Sol Phenduka's response to the accident

Shortly after the broadcaster shared his opinion on the tragic accident that happened in Vaal on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the accident. Here's what they had to say below:

@SteveVulture said:

"The most heartbreaking story I have witnessed live on tv. The pain in those parents' eyes when they eventually saw their children’s lifeless bodies was so heartbreaking. May they find peace indeed."

@ZikhaliBandile wrote:

"Indeed, but the driver must be charged with 14x counts of murder. How can you overtake 5 cars in front of you while you are carrying over +16 lives on you? Does it make sense? I pray he survives and faces jail time in Pollsmore."

@Bra_Sporo commented:

"We truly live on borrowed time. Appreciate the time you have with your family. There's no greater feeling than to see your children grow old, but to lose them cannot ever be fixed, no matter the counselling or support."

@gift_hlumelo responded:

"If the taxi drivers follow the rules of the road, no one will be harmed. The accident that happened in Vaal was drivers fault, so it can't happen to anyone; it happens to those who drive recklessly."

@KagisoIsoboy replied:

"True, but what makes it more painful is that it could be avoided; many accidents could be avoided, but one stupid person makes a decision that affects a lot of people, and in most cases, they are the ones who survive."

@Visiswa_Simbi stated:

"It’s so heartbreaking, I hope their families will find peace one day as hard as it will be."

