Three school learners were involved in another scholar transport accident one day after 12 were killed in a horrific accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng

The most recent accident took place in Elspark, Ekurhuleni, where a Toyota Quantum was involved in a head-on collision with a truck

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, and authorities are investigating the accident

EKURHULENI — Nine learners from different schools in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, were injured in another scholar transport accident on 20 January 2026, one day after 12 children were killed in a horrific accident in Vanderbijlpark.

According to IOL, a Toyota Quantum carrying the nine learners, a mixture of primary and high school learners, collided with a light motor vehicle in the early morning. The accident happened on Kingfisher Avenue in Elspark. The Quantum collided with the VW sedan. Fortunately, the drivers of the two vehicles and six other passengers escaped unharmed. No occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi held a press briefing in the Vaal on 20 January following the horrific death that happened outside the ArcelorMittal plant. He provided an update on operations in the Gauteng Provincial Government. Lesufi said that the authorities arrested five people because of their state of vehicles. Of the five, three were arrested for bribery. He added that16 cars were impounded because of their condition.

Lesufi said that 57 minibus taxis transporting children to school did not have license disks and they were impounded. Two minibuses were operating with expired disks. A total of 153 in the province have been operating on the roads without license disks.

Lesufi said that the government will provide immediate support to the families of the children who were killed in the accident in Vanderbijlpark. A 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the accident and is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court soon.

Briefly News speaks to Arrive Alive CEO

Speaking to Briefly News, Arrive Alive CEO Advocate Johan Jonck said that accidents are caused by human error most of the time. He said that road safety is not a switch that can be turned on and off for the festive season and for the winter weekend.

Eyewitness shares details of moments before Vaal accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an eyewitness who saw the Vaal accident unfold shared his testimony with the media hours after the accident took place. The accident claimed 12 children and left more than five people injured.

The eyewitness said that the taxi driver overtook him and four other vehicles on the road. The truck that the taxi collided with tried to drive on the side of the road to allow the driver to pass. However, the driver collided with the truck.

