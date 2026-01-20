Education Department Slams Viral AI Image of Vaal Crash Victims as False
- A viral image shared on social media and claimed to show schoolchildren who died in the Vaal taxi crash has been dismissed as fake
- The fake image began circulating a day after a scholar transport crash on the R553 near Vanderbijlpark
- Department spokesperson Steve Mabona condemned the circulation of the image
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.
GAUTENG, VANDERBIJL PARK - The Gauteng education department has warned the public against sharing a widely circulated image that falsely claims to show pupils who died in the Vaal scholar transport crash, saying the picture is a fabrication created using artificial intelligence.
Department warns against fake AI image
The image, which shows smiling schoolchildren in uniform accompanied by white doves, crosses and the words “RIP”, spread rapidly on social media and was presented as a tribute to the young victims. Education officials said the picture has no connection to the deceased learners and was digitally manipulated. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the circulation of such material was hurtful and irresponsible, explaining that it added to the trauma of grieving families by falsely associating unrelated children with the tragedy.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The fake image emerged following the fatal crash on the R553 near Vanderbijlpark, where at least 12 pupils lost their lives while travelling to school. Police allege the 22-year-old driver of the school transport attempted to overtake multiple vehicles before colliding head-on with an oncoming truck. The driver has since been arrested and is expected to face 12 counts of culpable homicide, as well as charges of reckless and negligent driving.
Deceased learners came from several schools
The department confirmed that the deceased learners came from several schools in the Vaal area. Three were pupils at Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark, while others attended Vaal High, Oakwood Primary, Vaal Triangle Primary, Oliver Lodge Primary and Noordhoek Primary. Four of the victims were learners at El Shaddai, an independent school.
Mabona said some injured pupils were still receiving medical care, with one learner transferred to a private hospital due to the seriousness of their condition, while another has since been discharged.
South Africans weigh in
Social media users shared their opinions regarding the AI-generated images.
Xolani Mtimkulu said:
"I was asking myself how could there be 13 faces of children but 12 confirmed dead."
Diana Sellman said:
"People, stop being cruel, there's families in unbearable pain, be kind with your posts."
Mom's Favorite said:
"People are already making money out of this tragic."
Xanthis Moodley said:
"People need to stop sharing the videos of these parents in the absolute worst moments of their lives."
Chanté Theron said:
"Unbearable. I cannot imagine and don't EVER want to imagine what this parents and community goes through."
Taxi driver survives horrific Vaal crash as police process case
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the taxi driver who was involved in the fatal crash near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal area has been discharged from the hospital.
The police are currently investigating a case of culpable homicide following the crash, which left 12 learners dead.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za