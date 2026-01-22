Gaisang Noge was heartbroken as she reflected on the horrific car crash in the Vaal that claimed the lives of 14 school children

The former The Wife actress sent a touching tribute to the families of the deceased as the country grapples with the horrific loss

The comment section was flooded with equally tearful tributes as fans and peers joined the actress in mourning, offering prayers and words of strength to a community shattered by the unimaginable tragedy

The South African entertainment community is standing in solidarity as former The Wife actress Gaisang Noge leads a wave of national mourning following the devastating car crash in the Vaal.

The tragedy, which occurred on the R553 near Vanderbijlpark on Monday, 19 January 2026, claimed the lives of 14 school children and has left the country in a state of collective shock and heartbreak.

Taking to her Instagram page on the day of the tragedy, to process the magnitude of the loss, a visibly distraught Noge shared a tribute to the young lives cut short, offering a shoulder of digital support to the families facing an unimaginable pain.

"Dear God. There’s so much happening, first it was Thomas and now, the babies who lost their lives this morning. Our hearts are broken. Condolences to the families of all these children. I have no words."

The accident occurred during an early morning school commute on the notorious R553 Golden Highway near Vanderbijlpark. A scholar transport minibus taxi was involved in a high-impact collision with a truck. 12 children tragically died on the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

As a daughter of the Vaal, Noge’s grief was deeply personal. Her tribute sparked an outpouring of solidarity from fans and industry colleagues alike, all of whom united in the comment section to offer prayers and comfort to a community facing its darkest hour.

The magnitude of the tragedy sent shockwaves through the Vaal community and the rest of South Africa, and prompted urgent calls for stricter safety regulations for school transport vehicles.

See Gaisang Noge's tribute below.

South Africa mourns late school children

Like Gaisang Noge, her followers were at a loss for words, flooding the comment section with tearful tributes and heartbroken emojis at the devastating news. Read some of the comments below.

DJ and YouTuber Cyan Boujee was devastated:

"What a dark day in SA. Angels have fallen."

linda_lebakeng said:

"I am so heartbroken."

tebogopp wrote:

"My heart is heavy."

donxgraphics was heartbroken:

"Yoh, this is tragic. Rest in power, young Angels, and condolences to the family. This is the saddest news I've heard today, being a father of twins as young as that."

v.i.n.e.t.t.e_ranyali posted:

"To think I was worried all the way in Lesotho thinking about my cousin's safety, I can’t imagine what parents are going through with their losses."

nwabisabohlale responded:

"Painful beyond words, our hearts are broken."

