In a heart-wrenching display of solidarity, Grade 3 learners have paid an emotional tribute to the 12 young victims of the Vaal accident.

A teacher in South Africa and his Grade 3 learners paid tribute to 12 victims of the Vaal accident. Image: @liya_ndzibz

Source: TikTok

A video circulating online since it was published on 20 January 2026 by social media user @liya_ndzibz showed the pupils kneeling in prayer, led by an educator, as they prayed for the families of the deceased children. The poignant moment ended with the learners singing a touching song in memory of their peers.

The accident, which occurred on January 19, 2026, claimed the lives of 12 school children who were on their way to school in a minibus taxi that collided with a truck in Vanderbijlpark. The nation has been left reeling, with President Cyril Ramaphosa leading the condolences, describing the incident as a "devastating blow."

The learners' tribute has resonated with online users, who have been moved by the display of compassion and unity. The TikTok user @liya_ndzibz's video served as a reminder of the impact of the tragedy on the community and the nation at large.

As the nation mourns, questions are being raised about road safety and the regulation of scholar transport services. The South African Human Rights Commission had recently released a report highlighting concerns about safety and oversight in the sector.

Grade 3 pupils joined their teacher in prayer to honour the 12 victims of the Vaal accident. Image: @liya_ndzibz

Source: TikTok

SA is moved by the pupils’ gesture to 12 Vaal victims

The tribute has sparked an outpouring of support and condolences on social media, with users praising the school for teaching young learners the importance of compassion, empathy, and community. Many expressed how the video brought tears to their eyes, highlighting how even the youngest members of society are affected by such tragedies.

Jewel said:

"Jehovah shield our children under your wings🙏."

Caro wrote:

"God protect our children 🙏."

Susantembani stated:

"Glory to Jesus 🙌 Amen."

Ntombifikile Pikoko wrote:

"Lord, hear their prayers."

Lady Shygirl expressed:

"Lord God, please protect and watch over our kids🙏."

Tshegofatso Ayomi simply said:

"Ohhh, our kids, we thank you, teacher, 🙏."

Siza Shabangu replied:

"We need teachers like u in this world, who fear God, Father heal the world ❤️🙏."

Lndile commented:

"Thank you 🙏 for leading and teaching them about the power of prayer. The seed that you are planting will grow. Amen God bless you more🙏."

