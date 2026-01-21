A grieving community came together to mourn the loss of 13 children who lost their lives in a horrific road accident on January 19 2026.

The video was shared on TikTok, showing a large gathering of residents lighting candles and singing at the site of the collision

Social media users were moved and expressed deep heartbreak and praised the local community for their unity during such a devastating time

A large crowd gathered in the Vaal to light candles and sing at the site of a tragic school transport accident. Image: @user5600676246824

The Vaal community showed incredible solidarity following a devastating road accident that claimed the lives of 13 young learners.

The community’s support video was shared on TikTok by @geefire, where it gained massive views along with significant engagement just hours after it was posted on January 20 2026.

The Vaal community members were captured in numbers, lighting candles at the crash site where a taxi carrying learners reportedly collided with a truck on January 19 2026. TikTok user scene @geefire's video showed a community united in grief as locals and members from various churches sang their hearts out while praying for healing for the families of the children.

Vaal residents close the road to hold a prayer for the fallen angels

The cars had closed the road as the crowd paced up and down the area, with candles being lit and flowers brought to the scene. This public display of mourning was a powerful tribute to the little angels whose lives were robbed by the tragic accident.

Viewers from across the country sent their prayers and thanked the locals for honouring the young victims. Image: @user5600676246824

SA is moved by the emotional vigil

The clip gained massive traction from an online community that reacted with deep sadness. Many viewers sent their sincere condolences to the affected families, promising to keep them in their prayers. Some noted that the accident was a very sad way to start 2026 and expressed their heartbreak over the loss of so many young lives. Others thanked the people of Vaal for organising the vigil and mentioned that while they were physically far away, they were standing with the community in spirit.

User @ZIMBALI ZIKA THIXO said:

"Abantwana (the children) were happy and alive yesterday morning. The following morning, people are singing for their lives to rest in peace. What a sad way to start 2026😭."

User @Shi_Make added:

"Thank you, Vaal people. We might be far, but we are with you in spirit😭."

User @C'ndysiwe said:

"This feels like we all lost kids, man. It's true when they say when one mother cries, we all cry because, yoh, angikho right (I'm not ok)."

User @Miss K shared:

"We are asking God for restoration because we have so many questions, Jehovah, why?"

User @Sophi Dhlamini commented:

"Glory to God. Thank you so much for this service, Vaal Nation. May our beautiful angels rest in peace 🕊️. Our hearts are heavy, but only God knows the truth."

User @Esther Ramodike said:

"Oh my God! May their soul rest in peace. Condolences to all the families."

