The father of a Grade 8 pupil who survived the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash expressed relief that his daughter survived

The girl was a part of the schoolchildren in the minibus taxi that collided with a truck, killing 14 learners

While grieving families mourn lost children, the father plans to seek counselling to help his daughter cope with the trauma

The father thanked God after his daughter survived the Vanderbijlpark crash. Images: Kathryn Scott Osler/ Getty Images and John Mkhize/ Getty Images

GAUTENG- The father of a Grade 8 pupil who survived the tragic Vanderbijlpark scholar transport accident, which claimed 14 lives, expressed his relief that his daughter is still alive.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after the minibus taxi carrying school children collided with a side tipper truck on 19 January 2026.

Speaking with Newsroom Afrika outside the hospital, the father said that, although his daughter is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he is grateful for her survival.

Father expresses relief and sorrow following the accident

While visiting the forensic pathology department to collect his child’s school bag, he described the overwhelming mix of grief and gratitude he was feeling.

“I thank God for protecting her,” he said.

Reflecting on the devastating impact of the accident, he acknowledged the trauma faced by the families of the victims.

“I was traumatised and shocked as well. Even though others are mourning behind me, I thank God that my little one survived,” he added.

Concerned about the psychological toll on his daughter, he confirmed plans to seek professional counselling to help her cope with the trauma of the accident.

Parents speak out about the loss of their children.

In contrast, other families remain in deep mourning after losing their children. A grieving mother who lost two of her children in the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash said that no arrest, court ruling, or justice could ever bring her family peace after the tragic collision between a minibus taxi and a truck that killed more than a dozen learners. Stricken with grief, the mother said she prayed that God would take her instead and not her children.

The father of a 17‑year‑old learner killed in the Vaal scholar transport crash described the overwhelming pain of losing his daughter, saying she was a kind child who loved church and music. He said the scene he encountered at the crash site did not look like an accident but more like a murder scene, reflecting his belief that the tragedy could have been prevented. The collision, which involved a minibus taxi and a truck and has left at least 14 learners dead, has devastated families and prompted a culpable homicide investigation.

A Grade 8 pupil survived the horrific crash. Image: John Mkhize/ Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that a survivor of the Vaal scholar transport crash gave a harrowing account of the aftermath while still in an ambulance, recalling the names and grades of classmates who were critically injured or had died in the collision. She called out the information despite visible distress, demonstrating presence of mind amid the chaos that followed the accident between a minibus taxi and a truck. Her efforts to identify fellow pupils ranged across different grades and highlighted the human impact of the tragedy that has left families and communities reeling.

