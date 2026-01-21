A South African teacher living in Korea shared a painful comparison after a school transport crash in Gauteng claimed the lives of 13 children

Her perspective reopened conversations about accountability, justice and how different countries respond when children’s lives are lost on the road

The story unfolded against scenes of grief, investigations and unanswered questions that many South Africans know all too well

In the middle of heartbreak, one voice from abroad forced South Africans to ask whether tragedy is followed by change, or quietly filed away until the next loss.

A South African teacher living and working in South Korea shared a sobering perspective following a deadly road accident in Gauteng that claimed the lives of 13 schoolchildren. TikTok user @poleiymkhize posted the video on 20 January 2026, responding to news of the collision between a truck and a private school minibus in the southwest of Johannesburg. The crash happened around 7 am as the vehicle was transporting pupils to various primary and high schools. Preliminary information revealed that the minibus was overtaking stationary traffic when it collided head-on with the truck, leaving at least 11 children dead at the scene and two more dying later in the hospital.

In her video, user @poleiymkhize reflected on how such an incident would be handled in South Korea, where she currently works. She explained that while no system is perfect, Korea is known for acting decisively when tragedy strikes, especially when children are involved. According to her, accountability is taken so seriously that drivers involved in such incidents are often publicly held responsible in a way that leaves a lasting mark on the country’s history, all to ensure the same mistake is never repeated. Her comments landed hard against South Africa’s long-standing frustrations around delayed justice and people seemingly escaping consequences.

When justice systems are compared

The video struck a nerve online because it voiced what many South Africans quietly think during moments of national grief. Parents were seen crying at the crash site as emergency workers collected scattered schoolbooks and stationery, a scene that mirrored countless others across the country. Authorities confirmed that the truck driver would be questioned, while the provincial education department said the bus driver would also be investigated for possible reckless driving. Five injured patients were taken to Sebokeng Hospital, with others treated at Kopanong Hospital.

Public response centred less on comparison and more on accountability. President Cyril Ramaphosa later expressed his sadness over the deaths and confirmed that both national and provincial authorities would offer psychosocial support to affected families and schools. Still, for many, the pain lingered alongside tough questions about road safety, justice and whether tragedy is the only time these conversations are taken seriously.

What did Mzansi say?

Tshepang said:

“How many political parties does Korea have?”

Sibusisiwezulu said:

“Well said. Unfortunately, our government doesn't care. What happened to school buses? What happened yesterday is so painful. 💔😭”

Amanda said:

“Apparently, the driver was reprimanded last week for the same thing that he did yesterday.”

Thuli said:

“Yesterday it was a very sad day for SA, we are traumatised. 😢💔”

Londiwe said:

“Our government only ever offers condolences, maybe pays for the funerals, and that's it. There is never a change in legislation or increase in fines for specific offences, just never any change.”

Simz said:

“Not only do they make sure people don't forget, they make an example. Also, lawsuits are a thing a lot of people and institutions are afraid of and try to avoid.”

D said:

“We normalise horrific things in this country, which is why it’s become a norm for horrible things like this to happen and nothing really gets done. After this accident, the whole country should be at a standstill because innocent children died.”

Rachel Faith said:

“We need school buses and a rule that other vehicles cannot overtake a school bus unless it's necessary. Drivers even pass zebra crossings speeding, knowing school kids cross there.”

