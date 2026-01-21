A US woman shared her research into the 59 Afrikaner refugees who arrived in America on a private jet in May 2025

She revealed that many are wealthy business owners, not struggling farmers in danger

The refugees got fast-tracked with no UN oversight, while other refugees with approved applications were put on hold

Donald Trump walking out of a plane on the left, and on the right is a plane takling off. Images: Lotnik/Pixabay and Anna Moneymaker/Staff/Getty Images

A US woman has done a deep dive into the 59 Afrikaner refugees who were fast-tracked to America, and her findings have sparked major debate. The clip was shared on the TikTok page @mneofn on 21 January 2026 with a text overlay stating:

"1/20/2026 Breaking News: At least some of the 59 South Afrikaner refugees are not small farmers."

In the clip, the woman explains that refugee screening is usually very strict and involves the United Nations. Applicants are typically people fleeing war or serious violence and must go through interviews, background checks and biometric testing. This process usually takes 18 to 24 months. In this case, however, the group was approved in just three months and without UN involvement.

She says the US takes in about 125,000 refugees each year, so spaces are limited. Most refugees arrive on commercial flights and receive basic housing and job support through resettlement agencies. The 59 Afrikaners, however, arrived on a private jet and were welcomed by senior officials, which she says is highly unusual.

Who were the Afrikaner refugees?

She goes on to discuss some of the individuals in more detail, starting with Carl Kleinhans, who she says has become one of the most visible faces of the group. According to her, Kleinhans claimed he was fleeing threats linked to farm attacks, yet arrived in the US with some family members while leaving others behind.

She questions how someone fearing for their life could leave a daughter and elderly mother in the same country. She also pointed out that he is not a small-scale farmer, but the owner of a large granite mining company, which he placed under his daughter’s management before leaving.

She also mentioned Errol Langton, who reportedly moved to Alabama and is registered as the owner of an IT business that has been operating since 2008. She raises concerns about how someone can still own and run an established business while being classified as a refugee.

She also noted that the group consisted of about 23 families, made up of roughly 35 adults and 24 children. She said many of them come from Gauteng and Limpopo and appear to have substantial assets, which she believes added to the debate about whether they meet the criteria for refugee status.

She adds that some faith-based organisations refused to help resettle the group, saying they believed the process was racially motivated and unfair to other approved refugees who remain stuck waiting. She ends by saying the issue is not just about these 59 people, but about what this fast-tracking could mean for future immigration decisions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi thanks the woman for her research

Netizens thanked the TikTok user @mneofn for giving them the details that many had been speculating on:

@Eye Told U commented:

"Thanks for doing the research and sharing the information."

@Emancip8🪽🇿🇦 added:

"SA remains the most unequal country in the world.😢"

@cloudictamakalo joked:

"Girl, I already made coffee, give me some tea😂"

@no nickname shared:

"Thank you, beautiful lady, from South Africa, well researched."

@Amabubesi🇿🇦 stated:

"The private jet was even hired by the US government."

@j9🇿🇦 gushed:

"Well said, I'm from South Africa and I agree with you."

Donald trump making a speech. Images: @mneofn

Source: TikTok

