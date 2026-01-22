Global site navigation

Zimbabwe Presidential Advisor’s Daughter Under Fire for Spending R130k on Shopping Spree in SA
Zimbabwe Presidential Advisor’s Daughter Under Fire for Spending R130k on Shopping Spree in SA

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A lavish vlog showcasing a high-end shopping trip to South Africa ignited a fierce debate regarding wealth inequality and public display of luxury
  • The clip shared on X featured the daughter of a prominent Zimbabwean presidential investment advisor documenting several store visits
  • Social media users criticised the display of excess while noting the economic hardships faced by many citizens in their country

The family spent approximately R130,000 on designer clothes and makeup during their short stay
The daughter of a presidential investment advisor, Paul Tungwarara, filmed her luxury trip to South Africa, which included arrival by private jet. Image: @chrissy10charu / @rebekah2342
Source: TikTok

A documented luxury holiday of Paul Tungwarara’s 17-year-old daughter, Tinotenda Tungwarara, and her cousins drew heavy criticism from the public following the release of a high-spending travel diary.

The clip was shared on X by @CrimeWatchZim on January 18 2026, where it gained 1.2 million views along with over 400 comments, from an online community that was largely unimpressed by the spectacle.

The clip was a vlog of Paul Tungwarara’s daughter, Tinotenda, the chairperson and CEO of Tap and Go Taxi, who started her video at O.R. Tambo International after landing in the evening on a private jet. She shared that the purpose of the trip was to go shopping in South Africa, as her cousins arrived without clothes for vacation. They woke up in the morning and drove around with the entrepreneur before stopping for South African street food and dining at a Chinese restaurant.

Tinotenda spends over R130,000 on shopping

The group then went shopping and collected bags of clothes from Cotton On, with Tinotenda mentioning she also bought some items for her mother. The young women were not finished with their shopping. The next morning, they visited stores like Bogart, Nike, Adidas, and a beauty store. In total, Paul’s daughter shared that they spent about $8,000, approximately R130,000, before heading home the next day.

They criticised the display of wealth and compared the daily spending to an average person's annual salary
Viewers were heartbroken and expressed their frustration over the luxury vlog while many citizens continue to struggle with poverty. Image: Alex Green
Source: UGC

SA is stunned by the massive shopping spree

The clip gained traction as many social media users reacted with disappointment, lambasting the display of such high spending. Many viewers were frustrated by the display of luxury when the majority of Zimbabweans live in dire poverty. Some noted that the amount spent in just one day was equivalent to an individual's annual salary. Others shared that they were unimpressed with such videos, especially since many people have had to flee to South Africa to find work just to feed their families.

@Yell_Taper said:

"Disgusting! Six million Zimbabweans are forced to live in South Africa, doing gardening work and some are waiters at restaurants in order to earn money to put food on their family's table."

User @UnathiAfrika asked:

"So all the military men and police see these politicians living so lavishly, while they live in squalor and conclude that this is OK?"

User @lindzmlangeni shared:

"So much money spent."

User @mothowakontle added:

"They show off; they think we are impressed."

User @melelo_x shared:

"What a shame."

User @MsBeauty_N commented:

"Someone’s annual salary spent in a day😭."

