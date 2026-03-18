Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi returned to testify before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, where he explained a previous allegation he had made

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner explained why he previously alleged that Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala paid money to the former Police Minister, Bheki Cele

General Mkhwanazi said he believed that Matlala mistakenly paid money into the account of an individual whom he believed to be Cele

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi detailed how Cat Matlala mistakenly paid an unemployed man, thinking that he was Bheki Cele. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA (X)/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala allegedly paid money to an unemployed man in Mpumalanga, thinking it was Bheki Cele.

That’s according to KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, during his appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Mkhwanazi returned to the Ad Hoc Committee on 18 March 2026, as Members of Parliament prepare to conclude their hearings into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

During his latest appearance, General Mkhwanazi explained why he previously claimed that the Matlala paid the former Minister of Police.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

General Mkhwanazi explains why Cele was named

The KZN Police Commissioner retracted the allegation in an affidavit, explaining why it was made in the first place. He explained that Matlala had two numbers on his phone. One was saved as Cele, while the other was saved under Baba Ndosi, a clan name for Cele.

The numbers were very similar but differed by one digit.

General Mkhwanazi explained that an analyst within the South African Police Service provided him with information about data from Matlala’s phone. Due to the similarity of the numbers and the name, both relating to Cele, it was believed that the controversial tenderpreneur was talking to the former police minister.

Parliament heard how Cat Matlala thought he was sending money to Bheki Cele. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

General Mkhwanazi believes Matlala was mistaken as well

The KZN Police Commissioner added that they believed that Matlala also was fooled into thinking that he was chatting to Cele via the other number. General Mkhwanazi explained that Matlala was communicating with the other number and even requested bank details to send that person money.

The KZN Police Commissioner further explained that the number belonged to an unemployed man in Mpumalanga, who also didn’t understand why he was receiving money. Being that he had no job, he didn’t complain and even shared the funds with his girlfriend.

The owner of the number has provided a statement to police, detailing how he received statements of bank accounts from Matlala, but didn’t understand what they were about.

When Matlala eventually realised that he was sending money to the wrong person, he asked the person who he was, and upon realising it was not Cele, he deleted the messages. When information from his phone was downloaded, police were able to retrieve those messages.

Matlala himself testified before Parliament that he had paid the former minister R500,000.

Cele says his relationship with Cat scared him

Briefly News reported that the former police minister testified before the Ad Hoc Committee about his relationship with Cat Matlala.

Cele also detailed how he met the controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela, who is also alleged to be involved in corruption.

The former minister also shared details of a meeting between him, Maumela, and attempted murder-accused Cat Matlala.

Source: Briefly News