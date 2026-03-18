The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is not impressed with the SAPS Vetting Unit

He testified before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he faced questions about his initial testimony

Mkhwanazi said the entire unit is corrupt and added that he would replace them in a heartbeat

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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi called the SAPS Vetting Unit rotten. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and South African Police Service/ Facebook

Source: UGC

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said in Parliament on 18 March 2026 that the entire South African Police Service (SAPS) Vetting Unit is corrupt.

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he also testified about Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s allegedly corrupt relationship with the head of the Kgosi Mampuru II prison. The KZN top cop discussed what he called the corruption of the Vetting Unit, saying that the office was dirty.

Mkhwanazi not pleased with Vetting Unit

Mkhwanazi was asked if he still had security clearance after forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan alleged that Mkhwanazi did not have security clearance. Mkhwanazi confirmed this and said that his security clearance expired in 2018. He said he applied for it to be renewed in 2018; however, despite the State Security Agency completing the vetting process, he did not receive clearance as he was facing allegations of being involved in a hit squad in 2013 in KwaZulu-Natal. He emphatically denied the allegations and pointed out that he was not working in KwaZulu-Natal but in Pretoria.

Mkhwanazi was also accused of interfering with an investigation relating to former acting National Commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane, who testified in January, and his wife. He was also a suspect in a hijacking case in Pretoria. Mkhwanazi remarked that these allegations were used to explain why he did not receive clearance. He added that if he were in charge, he’d fire everyone in the office, including its head, Feroz Khan.

South Africans agree with Mkhwanazi

Netizens weighed in on Mkhwanazi’s lack of clearance. Some supported calls for him to be the National Commissioner.

Adele Scheepers said:

“Joburg is rotten. If KwaZulu-Natal has to put them in a corner and put all the truth on the table, then you know Joburg needs a cleaning up.”

Stephanie Michaels Naidoo remarked:

“That is why he needs to be the national commissioner.”

Lwazi Madonsela praised him.

“Mkhwanazi has demonstrated exceptional leadership. A man of integrity, diligence, courage, and dedication.”

Bongani Wanda Mkhize pointed out:

“They must be removed urgently.”

Lulama Prudence Mavuso said:

“You’re not allowed to investigate Parliament and police without a security clearance.”

Mkhwanazi discusses Cele’s involvement in Medicare24 contract

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi provided insight into former Police Minister Bheki Cele’s involvement in Matlala’s Medicare24 contract, which was cancelled after issues were raised.

Mkhwanazi said that the team’s investigations into Cele’s communication with Matlala raised the alarm. The fact that Cele also used accommodation belonging to Matlala was also cause for concern.

Source: Briefly News