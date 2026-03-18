General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Said He Would Dismiss the Entire SAPS Vetting Unit
- The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is not impressed with the SAPS Vetting Unit
- He testified before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he faced questions about his initial testimony
- Mkhwanazi said the entire unit is corrupt and added that he would replace them in a heartbeat
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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said in Parliament on 18 March 2026 that the entire South African Police Service (SAPS) Vetting Unit is corrupt.
Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he also testified about Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s allegedly corrupt relationship with the head of the Kgosi Mampuru II prison. The KZN top cop discussed what he called the corruption of the Vetting Unit, saying that the office was dirty.
Mkhwanazi not pleased with Vetting Unit
Mkhwanazi was asked if he still had security clearance after forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan alleged that Mkhwanazi did not have security clearance. Mkhwanazi confirmed this and said that his security clearance expired in 2018. He said he applied for it to be renewed in 2018; however, despite the State Security Agency completing the vetting process, he did not receive clearance as he was facing allegations of being involved in a hit squad in 2013 in KwaZulu-Natal. He emphatically denied the allegations and pointed out that he was not working in KwaZulu-Natal but in Pretoria.
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Mkhwanazi was also accused of interfering with an investigation relating to former acting National Commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane, who testified in January, and his wife. He was also a suspect in a hijacking case in Pretoria. Mkhwanazi remarked that these allegations were used to explain why he did not receive clearance. He added that if he were in charge, he’d fire everyone in the office, including its head, Feroz Khan.
South Africans agree with Mkhwanazi
Netizens weighed in on Mkhwanazi’s lack of clearance. Some supported calls for him to be the National Commissioner.
Adele Scheepers said:
“Joburg is rotten. If KwaZulu-Natal has to put them in a corner and put all the truth on the table, then you know Joburg needs a cleaning up.”
Stephanie Michaels Naidoo remarked:
“That is why he needs to be the national commissioner.”
Lwazi Madonsela praised him.
“Mkhwanazi has demonstrated exceptional leadership. A man of integrity, diligence, courage, and dedication.”
Bongani Wanda Mkhize pointed out:
“They must be removed urgently.”
Lulama Prudence Mavuso said:
“You’re not allowed to investigate Parliament and police without a security clearance.”
Mkhwanazi discusses Cele’s involvement in Medicare24 contract
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi provided insight into former Police Minister Bheki Cele’s involvement in Matlala’s Medicare24 contract, which was cancelled after issues were raised.
Mkhwanazi said that the team’s investigations into Cele’s communication with Matlala raised the alarm. The fact that Cele also used accommodation belonging to Matlala was also cause for concern.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.