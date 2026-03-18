The African National Congress came out guns blazing against the US Ambassador Brent Bozell III

Bozell came under fire recently for statements he made about the country’s judicial system and was demarched

South Africans debated diplomatic protocol after Novmula Mokonyane accused him of being illegally in the country

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Nomvula Mokonyane slammed Brent Bozell. Images: @USAmbRSA/X and Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The African National Congress’s (ANC) First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane alleged that US ambassador Brent Bozell III did not present himself to President Cyril Ramaphosa when he arrived in South Africa and is thus illegally in the country.

The ANC held a press briefing on 18 March 2026 in Johannesburg, Gauteng. SABC News journalist Samkele Maseko posted a video of the briefing on his X account. Mokonyane said that until Bozell presents himself to Ramaphosa to receive his credentials, he is not an ambassador. This was despite the Department of International Relations and Cooperation receiving his credentials on 23 February.

Mokonyane discusses Bozell’s credentials

Mokonyane said that others can interact with Bozell, and noted that there are many who have met him. He remarked that this is the right approach. Mokonyane added that the ANC has also been in touch with the United States of America’s embassy over many programmes of the ANC.

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“But what we will not do is to give legitimacy to that which is yet to be legitimate in our eyes,” Mokonyane added.

View the video on X here:

Bozell did not get off to a good start in South Africa. Less than a month after arriving, he caused outrage when he condemned the Kill the Boer song and said that he did not care that the South African courts ruled that it was not hate speech. Following intense backlash from the public and political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, Bozell clarified his stance and said that he respected the country’s judicial system.

Brent Bozell has already met with cabinet members. Image: @USAmbRSA/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Mokonyane’s comments created a conversation about diplomatic processes.

Tlotliso Mphuthi asked:

“If Mokonyane says the ANC won’t meet L. Brent Bozell because he hasn’t presented credentials to Ramaphosa, the question is: Is diplomacy about strict protocol or practical engagement? If he’s already met DIRCO officials, does refusing engagement serve national interests or just politics?”

Gadfly observed:

“Withholding credentials is diplomacy’s soft weapon. Not a break in relations, but a warning shot. If sustained, it signals friction; if escalated, it signals intent.”

Vuyo the Dreamer asked:

“If indeed the American ambassador is illegitimate, how did he come to our country? Why is he going around meeting some cabinet ministers and political parties?”

Tlou Sehlano said:

“This is a tense diplomatic moment between the African National Congress and the United States.”

Mervyn Smith asked:

“If he’s not the ambassador, then why was he demarched by DIRCO?”

Brent Bozell slams SA’s stance on Iran

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bozell criticised the South African government for its support of Iran. The Economic Freedom Fighters did not appreciate his criticism.

Bozell spoke in Hermanus, Western Cape, on 10 March 2026 and said he did not like how the ANC criticised Washington for launching an attack on Iran. The EFF responded and pointed out that Bozell had no say in what constitutes South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy agenda.

Source: Briefly News