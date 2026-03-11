The United States’ ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell III, is not happy with South Africa’s approach to Iran

He spoke during a conference in the Western Cape, where he also slammed criticism aimed at his President, Donald Trump

South Africans were not pleased with his words, and many called him out, predicting that he may not last long in his post, while others supported him

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Brent Bozell called Cyril Ramaphosa out for conveying condolences to Iran. Images: @USAmbRSA/ X and Evaristo SA via Getty Images

Source: UGC

HERMANUS, WESTERN CAPE— US Ambassador Brent Bozell is not happy with criticism aimed at United States President Donald Trump, nor is he pleased with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa conveying his condolences to Iran after its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomenei was killed during a US military strike in Iran.

According to Jacaranda News, Bozell addressed attendees of a BizNews conference in Hermanus, Western Cape, on 10 March 2026. He said that he did not like how the African National Congress (ANC) criticised Trump for launching an attack on Iran on 28 February. He said insulting Trump does not create a constructive environment for the relationship between the two countries.

Bozell slams SA government

Bozell III also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa, conveying his condolences to the Iranian government for the death of Khomenei. He said South Africa should not have done that, referring to Khomenei as a terrorist. He added that sending condolence letters to Iran is the kinds of action that create concern about the direction South Africa is taking internationally.

Bozell was also displeased with the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) singing of the Kill the Boer chant. He raised concerns that the chant constitutes hate speech. This was despite court rulings that the song did not constitute hate speech. He also stated that the song was unacceptable.

EFF slams Bozell’s comments

The EFF took to X and shared a scathing criticism of Bozell’s statements in a statement posted on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. The party criticised Bozell’s stance that South Africa cut ties with Iran and refrain from exploring legislation that pursues expropriation without compensation.

“The EFF therefore takes this opportunity to inform Bozell that the US has no say in what constitutes South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy agenda, and his displeasure, along with that of his president, is useless,” the party said.

The EFF is not pleased with what Bozell said about Mzansi affairs. Image: Per-Anders Petterson/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Read the statement on X here:

Netizens debate EFF’s stance

While some supported the EFF’s position on Bozell’s statements, others stood with Bozell.

South Africans who opposed the EFF

Gadfly said:

“Political disagreements should be expressed through statements like this, not profanities. But sovereignty cannot mean the world is obliged to accept controversial rulings.”

Jaco added:

“With slightly more than three million votes at the last election, you don’t really have the mandate to dictate to anybody, least of all the US.”

Shane Locker commented:

“The EFF is fading into obscurity, pulling at straws.”

South Africans supporting the EFF

NoVaR said:

“He must be given 72 hours to vai. He’s overstayed his visit.”

Vape Nation remarked:

“He’s just paying back the utterances of Ebrahim Rasool.”

Yasmin August added:

“Everyone feels entitled to South Africa’s affairs. Feels like an obsession to me. Everyone is obsessed.”

No nuclear war asked:

“How about a protest march to the American embassy?”

Fikile Mbalula dismisses Bozell’s remarks

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, responded to Bozell’s remarks, where he said that investment in South Africa depends on the policy direction. He dismissed the statements.

Mbalula remarked that claims that companies like Amazon, Google, Visa, and Microsoft might pull out of the country are unfounded. He added that it is a safe destination for global companies to do business.

Source: Briefly News