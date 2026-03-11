Fikile Mbalula has dismissed claims that American companies could pull their investments from South Africa

The African National Congress secretary-general said major US companies continue to see South Africa as a strong market for business

His remarks came as he pushed back against suggestions that foreign pressure could influence South Africa’s international relations policy

JOHANNESBURG — Fikile Mbalula has pushed back against remarks attributed to the new United States ambassador, saying South Africa’s foreign policy will not be dictated by outside powers.

The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general took to X (formerly Twitter), where his post quickly gained traction, to defend the country’s sovereignty in international relations and reassure investors about South Africa’s economic stability.

Mbalula was responding to remarks made by US ambassador Leo Bozell during an address at the BizNews Conference in Hermanus, where he said continued United States private-sector investment in South Africa could depend on the country’s policy direction.

Claims about investor pull-outs dismissed

In his post, Mbalula dismissed suggestions that major American corporations could withdraw from the South African market due to political tensions.

He said claims that companies such as Amazon, Google, Visa and Microsoft might pull out of South Africa were “unfounded”.

According to Mbalula, the presence of international companies at the recent G20 Summit, despite the administration of Donald Trump not attending, shows continued confidence in the country’s economy.

He also pointed to the expansion of Walmart into the South African market as evidence that global corporations still see the country as an attractive investment destination.

“South Africa is open for business and is a safe destination for global companies to do business,” Mbalula said.

South Africa’s foreign policy is “not for outsiders to dictate”

Mbalula said South Africa welcomes diplomats and international partners but made it clear that decisions about the country’s global stance will be made domestically.

“We must make it clear to all whom we welcome in our beautiful country, including the new US ambassador, that South Africa’s international relations policy will not be dictated to by anyone else but South Africans and their government,” he wrote.

His remarks come amid diplomatic tensions and ongoing debate about South Africa’s positioning in global geopolitics, particularly its support for a multipolar world order.

ANC backs multipolar global order

The ANC leader reiterated that South Africa’s foreign policy is rooted in multilateralism and respect for international law.

He said the country supports a “multipolar world”, a system where global power is shared among several nations rather than dominated by a single state.

“We reiterate that South Africa believes in a multipolar world which respects international law and international institutions that support a system of multilateralism,” he said.

Social media reactions flood X

Mbalula’s post quickly drew widespread reactions. Some users praised the ANC secretary-general for defending the country’s sovereignty and rejecting perceived pressure from foreign governments. Others were more critical, arguing that strong economic ties with the United States remain important for South Africa’s growth and stability.

@StHonorable said:

"The truth is, our international policy is never determined by the people of South Africa but by the party that is leading the government. In this case, your party's international policy is the one that is in effect. Since you're leading with another party's. It's not supposed to be like that."

@AngusDouglas14 argued:

"He wasn't trying to dictate to you, just giving you constructive advice. If you cannot take it, then this country will become Zimbabwe, and then where will the Zimbabwean refugees go for work?"

@UnityInSA wrote:

"It's the first time I saw a Foreign Ambassador demanding something from a sovereign Government. It was very disrespectful and demeaning. I hope he realised that he needs to have a better way of communicating with the Government and its people."

@KhandaniM explained:

"But a foreign policy that is not driven by economic fundamentals is not serving the country; foreign affairs must serve the interests of the country, and I see zero benefit for us in our current posture."

@PalAdvent stated:

"Country Sovereignty should be respected! The agenda of wanting to suppress because one is a so-called superpower should stop."

EFF challenges the US ambassador's comments

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised comments made by the United States ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, describing them as interference in the country’s domestic and foreign policy. In a statement issued on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, the party said it strongly condemned remarks made by Bozell during an address at the BizNews Conference in Hermanus. The EFF said the United States has no authority over South Africa's domestic or foreign policy agenda and rejected what it described as external pressure from Washington.

