The United States Embassy swore in L. Brent Bozell III as the country's ambassador to South Africa, as he is expected to take over from the former ambassador Reuben Brigety

This is the US Supreme Court is set to rule on whether United States President Donald Trump's tariffs were lawful

South Africans roasted Bozell III and joked about whether he was not afraid of being a victim of the alleged white genocide that the Trump administration accused the South African government of

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 11 years of experience.

L. Brent Bozell III is officially the US Ambassador to SA. Image: @USEmbassySA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The United States Embassy in South Africa swore in L. Brent Bozell III on 9 January 2026 as United States President Donald Trump's global tariffs are under the United States Supreme Court's scrutiny.

The Embassy said it looked forward to working under his leadership to advance American priorities and promote a safer, stronger, and prosperous United States through continued engagement with the country. He is expected to present his credentials to the South African government.

US Supreme Court to rule on Trump's tariffs

Bozell III's swearing-in took place as the United States is expected to rule on Trump's global tariffs, which he announced on 2 April 2025. This was after he invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, authorising him to regulate international commerce during a national emergency. Lower courts in the US ruled that the actions stipulated in the Act empowered Trump to impose tariffs, including a 30% tariff on South African imports.

Donald Trump's tariffs hang in the balance. Image: Anna Moneymaker/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When did the US government confirm Bozell III?

The United States confirmed Bozell III as the United States Ambassador to SA on 18 December. Bozell III said that one of his priorities will be to pressure South Africa to drop its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. He also accused South Africa of working with Iran, which he called an enemy of the US.

South Africans roasted him

South Africans on X welcomed Bozell III with a roast in the comment section.

Mushavhi Mulemba asked:

"So, bro is not scared of white genocide?"

Kaka22 said:

"sending a white man to a country where there is genocide."

Upwards & onwards said:

"Let him come and see if he can engage in a rational deliberative-based process. Any of his silly posturingsas reflected in his interview process, will certainly get the feedback it deserves."

Minister Speaker said:

"You said there is a white genocide in South Africa, yet you are sending a white man to South Africa."

Just MUSA said:

"He'd better behave. Otherwise, he will be back in the US before Easter."

EFF opposes Bozell III's nomination as ambassador

In a related article, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on the government to reject Trump's nomination of Bozell III as an Ambassador in March 2025.

The EFF rejected his nomination and accused him of championing white supremacy. The party also called the nomination reckless.

Source: Briefly News