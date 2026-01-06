President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the United States' military action in Venezuela and its capture of Nicolas Maduro

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is also planning to embark on a march in protest against the USA's actions

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Ramaphosa's condemnation of the USA

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for Nicolas Maduro’s immediate release, as he condemned the USA's actions in Venezuela. Image: Andres Gonzalez/ Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The African National Congress (ANC) President made the statement while condemning the United States of America’s actions in Venezuela. US forces conducted a military operation in the country on Saturday, 3 January 2026, capturing Maduro and his wife in the process.

The couple have since appeared in a US court, facing charges related to weapons and narco-terrorism. They have pleaded not guilty.

Ramaphosa addresses US actions in Venezuela

Speaking at the 31st annual Joe Slovo commemoration at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, Ramaphosa ‘utterly rejected’ Washington’s conduct.

The ANC President said the country was deeply concerned by the actions of the US, saying it undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a UN member state.

“We reject utterly the actions that the United States has embarked upon and stand with the people of Venezuela, and we demand the release of President Maduro and his wife as well,” Ramaphosa said.

South African Communist Party calls for Maduro’s release

Ramaphosa was not the only one who used the event to call for Maduro to be released.

Solly Mapaila, the General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), said the party will march to the US Embassy to protest the military action in Venezuela.

Mapaila said that the march would take place on Thursday, 8 January 2026, and called on all alliance partners and South Africans to join them.

Mapaila added that he did not sleep for two days following Maduro’s arrest, as he was deeply disturbed by the actions of the US.

Solly Mapaila, the General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), said the party would march to the US Embassy. Image: @insightfactor

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to his speaking out about international issues.

@QabaNtywenka said:

“Don't use the words 'we'. Say 'I'. We don't stand with you on anything. Sellout”

@MadiBoity added:

“You are failing to lead your country, and you are always poking your nose into other people’s affairs. You have a litany of crises right under your nose.”

@ZimDaily stated:

“The people of Venezuela overwhelmingly voted against Maduro in 2024 - please respect that.”

@EmpireEnjoyer3 suggested:

“South Africa is next.”

@msmonakhisi said:

“You never stand with the South African people. Always meddling in other people's countries but yours.”

@mrlungisa stated:

“Thanks, President, for speaking out against barbaric actions of the US.”

@KMutisi said:

“Well done, Mr President, that lawlessness from Mr Trump is unacceptable. Consider sending boots on the ground.”

@EFFDefence2026 added:

“Now we are talking. South Africa should never make the mistake of siding with the imperialists. We stand with the people of Venezuela and demand the immediate release of the People's President Maduro.”

@yoruba_baron stated:

“We stand with Venezuela and reject the U.S. actions completely. Respect to President Ramaphosa, true leadership speaking truth to power.”

