The Democratic Alliance (DA) has criticised the ANC for double standards in its foreign policy regarding the US military actions in Venezuela

The DA warned that inconsistent diplomacy undermines South Africa's international standing and betrays the constitutional values

This comes after US forces captured President Maduro and his wife in Venezuela during a coordinated operation

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The DA has condemned what it believes to be the politicisation of DIRCO to pursue the ANC’s foreign policy agenda. Image: DemocraticAlliance/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has criticised the African National Congress (ANC) over South Africa’s response to the United States’ recent military operation in Venezuela. The DA accused the ruling party of double standards in its foreign policy on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

Double standards in its foreign policy

At an emergency United Nations Security Council session on Monday, 5 January 2026, South Africa condemned the US for violating international law during its weekend operation to remove President Nicolás Maduro. The DA argued that the ANC did not adopt a similar stance when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly four years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Since the formation of the Government of National Unity, the DA and ANC have struggled to agree on a consistent foreign policy approach. DA Member of Parliament and International Relations spokesperson Ryan Smith said South Africa’s call for UN action against the US highlights contradictions in the ANC’s diplomacy.

The United States invaded Venezuela over the weekend to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Image: Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Gross betrayal of values and principles

Smith said the ANC appeared to prioritise party interests over national principles. He called it a gross betrayal of the values and principles enshrined in the South African Constitution. He added that DIRCO’s stance that military interventions only produce instability amounted to “diplomatic cowardice”, given the government’s previous position on Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The DA further accused DIRCO of being politicised to advance the ANC’s foreign policy agenda. The party warned that the inconsistency undermines South Africa’s credibility on the international stage.

What you need to know about the Venezuela invasion

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces carried out a large-scale operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Trump announced on Saturday, 3 January 2026, that the United States will assume control of Venezuela on an interim basis until a new leader replaces Nicolás Maduro.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) issued a strong condemnation of the US action.

The South African government has assured the public that all South Africans currently living and working in Venezuela are safe.

Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela.

EFF condemns US for Venezuela operation

In a related article, Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the United States following reports of a military operation in Venezuela.

The party described the reported action as unlawful and accused the US of violating international law and undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Source: Briefly News