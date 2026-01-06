Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela

The inauguration took place as Maduro appeared in a New York court to face drug-related charges

The swearing-in coincided with the induction of 283 lawmakers elected in May 2025

VENEZUELA - On Monday, 5 January 2026, Venezuela swore in Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodríguez as interim president. This comes after the removal of President Nicolás Maduro by the United States during a dramatic military operation over the weekend.

Maduro appeared in New York court

The inauguration took place as Maduro appeared in a New York court to face drug-related charges after being deposed by the Trump administration. The 56-year-old Rodríguez, who is a labour lawyer with close ties to the private sector and a long-standing member of the ruling party, assumed office in a ceremony presided over by National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodríguez, her brother.

According to Reuters, the swearing-in coincided with the induction of 283 lawmakers elected in May 2025. Only a small number of those legislators are considered opposition members, as most opposition groups, particularly the faction led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, boycotted the election. One senior figure was notably absent from the ceremony. First Lady Cilia Flores did not attend because she is currently in custody in the United States.

Maduro captured by US forces

US President Donald Trump said American forces had carried out a major operation in Venezuela that led to the detention of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and their removal from the country. Trump claimed the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and described it as a large-scale action targeting Venezuela’s leadership. He said the operation concluded with both Maduro and his wife taken out of Venezuela.

The claims come amid a series of recent US actions against Venezuela, including the seizure of oil tankers linked to the country and military strikes aimed at disrupting what Washington has described as drug-smuggling operations.

Impact of the invasion on the dollar and markets

Andre Cilliers, a currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said the US dollar weakened for a second straight day after US military action in Venezuela and softer comments from Federal Reserve officials.

He added that rising geopolitical tensions hurt the dollar, while markets are increasingly expecting interest rate cuts. Traders are now pricing in an 82% chance of another rate cut and two more cuts later this year.

US to take control of Venezuela

Trump said Washington plans to assume temporary administrative control of Venezuela to oversee what he described as a safe and carefully managed political transition. He indicated that US oversight would remain in place until a new government is established.

Trump also made clear that Washington intends to take control over Venezuela’s oil industry. He argued that the country has failed to produce sufficient oil and dismissed current output levels as inadequate. Trump said the United States would take control of Venezuela’s oil infrastructure with the aim of generating revenue for the country.

