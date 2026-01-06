The South African government has weighed in on the actions of the United States of America in Venezuela

The government addressed a letter to the United Nations (UN) Security Council, which met to discuss the matter

South Africans weighed in on the government's letter to the UN, sharing mixed reactions to the country's

Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE, explained to Briefly News how the situation affected the rand

South Africa has condemned the actions of the USA in Venezuela, in a letter to the UN's Security Council. Image: Carl de Souza/ XNY/Star Max/GC Images

NEW YORK – South Africa has again condemned the actions of the United States of America in Venezuela, this time in a letter to the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

The UN Security Council called an urgent meeting in New York on 5 January 2026 to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

The country has been in the headlines following military action by the USA on Saturday, 3 January 2026, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple have since appeared in a US court, facing charges related to weapons and narco-terrorism. They have pleaded not guilty.

South Africa’s stance on US actions

In its letter to the UN, the South African government condemned the actions of the US, urging the UN to take action and questioning whether other nations would be safe.

“If we do not stand up to the sovereign rights of any nations/States being undermined and wantonly violated, then which one of us is safe or guaranteed protection by the principles of the Charter and international law?” the South African government questioned.

The letter also warned that the US's actions would set a precedent and take the world back to a time before the UN, which was characterised by two wars.

“Failure to act decisively against such violations is tantamount to inviting anarchy, and normalising the use of force and military might as the main form of discourse in international politics,” South Africa’s statement said.

The United Nations Security Council convened an urgent meeting to discuss the USA's actions in Venezuela. Image: John Lamparski

Other nations also condemn US actions

South Africa was not the only nation to criticise the actions of the US in Venezuela, as several other members of the UN voiced opposition to the military operation. Even allies of the US expressed opposition to the actions in Venezuela, saying they threatened international order.

Nations also weighed in on Donald Trump’s threats against countries like Colombia and Mexico, and even his plans for Greenland.

How is the Rand affected?

Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE, explained to Briefly News how the situation affected the rand.

“The rand is currently trading nearly 1.0% stronger than its opening level yesterday, as it continues to outperform its EM peers. Strong terms of trade and record precious metal prices are underpinning the local currency.

Markets are still monitoring the developments in Venezuela as uncertainty around Trump's plans remains,” he said.

How did South Africans react to the statement?

Social media users were divided by the government’s statement, with some saying it should focus on matters back home, instead of international affairs.

Those criticising the government:

@LesleyZa said:

“The republic of South Africa should be concerned about its own ‘situation’ instead of trying to muscle its way into global affairs. We are a guppy amongst the sharks, dearie. Of no consequence.”

@Jay07Mk asked:

“You want to get us bombed?”

@JacobMetnJ added:

“Millions suffer in SA and around the world because of drugs. Make a plan with the drug lords here in SA first, before criticising how Trump deals with them.”

@OleMothibi asked:

“Did I miss an official statement by the Republic of South Africa regarding the unprecedented number of illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe crossing the border into South Africa?”

Those supporting the government:

@D_Selai said:

“No amount of talk could help. The USA has gone rogue, and the world is powerless to do anything about it. The world is caught with its pants down. The best thing our government could do for now is to protect us. Secure our borders and be vigilant.”

@Lejwemotho stated:

“DIRCO roasted those Yankee terrorists so well today in the UN Security Council. I cannot stop being proud of this department. If 50% of the public sector were this good, unemployment would be at 5%.”

@TendaiHove27017 urged:

“Be careful. You are dealing with a maniac; tread carefully on these matters.”

@nkhubana exclaimed:

“Beautiful. Proud to be South African.”

