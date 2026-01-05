The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has hit back against United States President Donald Trump

This was after Trump accused Petro of being a drug trafficker and threatened military action against the South American nation

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also responded to the United Nations' criticism of the abduction of former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, said that he was willing to take up arms in response to United States President Donald Trump, who issued threats against him on 4 January 2026.

Petro said on X on 5 January and criticised Trump. He also slammed the United States' deployment in the South American region and said that many children would be killed if the United States bombs drug cartels without sufficient intelligence.

Petro slams Donald Trump

Petro added that if the United States, which abducted Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro on 3 January 2026, bombed peasants, thousands would flee to the mountains where they would be guerrillas. Petro was also a guerrilla fighter in his youth. He was part of the M-19 Movement, a military group that opposed government rule in the 80s. He said that he would take up arms to protect Colombia, despite swearing that he would not touch a weapon again.

Marco Rubio responds to the United Nations

The United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to the statements of the United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Guterres said that he was concerned about the possible intensification of instability in Venezuela after Trump's actions on 3 January. He said the rule of law was not respected during the US military action in Venezuela.

X account Suppressed News posted a video of Rubio speaking on 5 January on its @SuppressedNws1 X account. Speaking to the media, he slammed media reports suggesting that Venezuela was not involved in the drug trade. He also said he did not care what the UN said. He said the UN did not know what it was talking about.

"Maduro is indicted by a grand jury in the southern district of New York. That means the southern district of New York presented evidence to a grand jury and a grand jury indicted him," he said.

Rubio also said that a superseding indictment, which was unsealed 18 months ago, detailed Maduro's actions.

Ronald Lamola slams US actions

