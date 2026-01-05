Nomvula Mokonyane has criticised the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) over Dr Corné Mulder’s reaction to the capture of Nicolas Maduro

Dr Mulder said that Maduro's capture should be welcomed, something the Deputy Secretary General of the African National Congress did not like

South Africans weighed in on Mokonyane's comments about Dr Mulder, with many criticising her for speaking out against the FF+ leader

The ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane accused the FF+ of self-interest over Dr Corne Mulder's comments about Nicolas Maduro's capture. Image: @MYANC/ @AFRICANDEMOC

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTH WEST – Nomvula Mokonyane has criticised the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) over Dr Corné Mulder’s comments following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

US forces captured Maduro in an operation which began on the night of Friday, 2 January 2025. Maduro and his wife were flown out of the country and taken to the USA, where he will stand trial.

The move sparked divisions internationally and has also caused divisions between the FF+ and the African National Congress.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by US forces. Image: Jesus Vargas.

Source: Getty Images

Mokonyane blasts Mulder over comment

Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Rustenburg, North West, Mokonyane criticised the FF+, which is a partner of the ANC in the Government of National Unity.

Mokonyane, the ANC’s first Deputy Secretary General, called the FF+ ‘ill-informed’, ‘minimalistic’ and acting out of ‘self-interest.’

Mokonyane’s comments came after Mulder weighed in on the capture of Maduro, saying that South Africans could soon expect strong condemnation from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

“It will be done in all our names, but it will not represent our views. The end of the socialist failure in Venezuela should be welcomed,” he said in his post.

What did DIRCO say about the military actions?

In an official statement, DIRCO said that the Government of the Republic of South Africa noted with grave concern the developments in Venezuela.

“South Africa views these actions as a manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations (UN), which mandates that all Member States refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” DIRCO’s statement read.

DIRCO also called on the UN to urgently convene a meeting to address this situation.

South Africans not impressed with Mokonyane

Social media users weighed in on Mokonyane’s comment, with many criticising her and the ANC.

@PrinceMoha57352 said:

“This is ANC foreign policy, not the people of SA.”

@TakeoftheTakers suggested:

“The FF+ and Democratic Alliance should leave the GNU.”

@clarkieAAA said:

“I love the FF+ so much more now. They clearly hit a nerve. More from the FF+ please.”

@Geraldo16536 asked:

“Her Aston Martin is hidden in the garage, and R50k per month kickback. Isn't that pure self-interest?”

@lynne_ogilvy agreed:

“The epitome of self-interest herself. What a clown.”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) criticises USA's actions

Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called the US military actions in Venezuela unlawful.

The party stated that it was a violation of international law and that Venezuela's sovereignty must be respected.

The party released the statement after US forces captured President Maduro and his wife in Venezuela during a coordinated operation.

Source: Briefly News