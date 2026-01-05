On Sunday, 4 January 2026, Gareth Cliff ridiculed Dr Zanele Bikitsha after her SABC interview, focusing on her looks rather than her message

The SAMA Vice Chair explained how the heavy festive-season drinking was putting pressure on South Africa's healthcare system

After Nota Baloyi weighed in on Dr Bikitsha on X (Twitter), some social media users condemned the personal attacks on her appearance and defended the doctor’s message

Gareth Cliff bodyshamed SAMA Vice Chair Dr Zanele Bikitsha following a viral video. Image: SABCNews/X, grcliff/Instagram

Renowned South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff mocked South African Medical Association (SAMA) Vice Chairperson Dr Zanele Bikitsha. This was after her commentary on the sharp rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions during the festive season, including stabbings and violence that strain staff shortages and delay other care.

In an SABC interview, SAMA Vice Chairperson Dr Bikitsha explained the annual spike, but her comments drew cruel jokes and memes about her appearance on social media platforms, particularly X (Twitter). Gareth Cliff joined the conversation, taking to his verified Instagram account to criticise Dr Bikitsha’s appearance.

Gareth Cliff mocks SAMA Vice chairperson's looks

On Sunday, 4 January 2026, Gareth Cliff took to his Instagram Stories where he reacted to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States Army's Delta Force.

In addition to weighing in on Maduro’s capture, Cliff also mocked SAMA Vice Chairperson Dr Bikitsha. Cliff shared a screenshot of a video of her warning that increased alcohol consumption during the festive season was placing severe pressure on the country’s public healthcare system.

He captioned the screenshot of the SABC video with a suggestion that Dr Bikitsha was unfit to lead a health institution because of her appearance.

See the screenshot below:

Gareth Cliff criticised SAMA Vice Chair Dr Zanele Bikitsha's looks. Image: grcliff

Mzansi weighs in on Dr Bikitsha’s claims and appearance

On Twitter, controversial music executive turned podcast host, Nota Baloyi, criticised Dr Bikitsha’s logic, highlighting how SAMA has never complained about illegal immigrants straining South Africa’s healthcare system. The post was captioned:

“You guys drink too much, our hospitals can’t cope with treating locals, they only have capacity for the returning illegal immigrants returning from their December vacations in their home countries. Please, fellow South Africans, don’t drink away your misery!”

See the post below:

In the comments, several South Africans criticised Dr Bikitsa for warning that the nation’s drinking habits during the festive season had put a strain on the country’s healthcare system. Others took jabs at Nota Baloyi, criticising him for fanboying popular American streamer IShowSpeed during his action-packed stay in South Africa.

Here are some of the comments:

@LibaAnthony criticised:

“She is gonna be an added burden also, as she is gonna require one of the hospital beds soon.”

@4IR2020 said:

“You are shallow-minded. Now it makes sense why Speed pushed you away.”

@OHEN354668 fumed:

“Shut up and go run around a 20-year-old Speed.”

@Island_Tribe17 remarked:

“@SAMedicalAssoc is talking rubbish.”

Mzansi reacted after Nota Baloyi took a jab at SAMA Vice Chair, Dr Zanele Bikitsha. Image: SABCNews

