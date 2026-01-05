Gareth Cliff reacts after US captures Nicolás Maduro

On Saturday, 3 January 2026, US President Donald Trump announced the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores

Popular South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff weighed in on the developments via a series of Instagram Stories shared on Sunday, 4 January 2025

In one Instagram Story, Cliff mocked critics of the US action, dismissing them with one word

Gareth Cliff shared his thoughts after Trump captured Nicolás Maduro. Image: Donald Trump/Truth Social, grcliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

Popular broadcaster Gareth Cliff reacted after US President Donald Trump announced that the American Army's Delta Force carried out a large-scale operation in Caracas, Venezuela, that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Maduro and his wife are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The duo is expected to go on trial on federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organisations.

As the world reacted to the capture of the Venezuelan President and his wife by the United States on Saturday, 3 January 2025, Gareth Cliff weighed in with his two cents.

Gareth Cliff reacts to Nicolás Maduro’s arrest

In a series of Instagram Stories shared on his verified account on Sunday, 4 January 2025, Cliff celebrated the capture of Maduro and his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In one of the Instagram stories, Gareth Cliff reshared an Instagram post poking fun at Maduro on board a U.S. warship, USS Iwo Jima.

See the screenshot below:

Gareth Cliff made fun of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

In another Instagram story, Cliff, a fan of Donald Trump, praised the US President by sharing an AI-generated image of the Republican leader as the Venezuelan national bird.

See the screenshot below:

Gareth Cliff praised Donald Trump following the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

In another Instagram story, Gareth Cliff took a jab at people criticising the American government for capturing a sitting head of state. In the Instagram story, Cliff, a friend of the late DJ Warras, trolled critics of the Trump administration, calling them communists. The post read:

“What a lovely day! Unless you’re a miserable communist 🤣“

See the screenshot below:

Gareth Cliff mocked the United States' critics following the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff reacts after Donald Trump punishes South Africa

This isn't the first time Gareth Cliff has celebrated Donald Trump punishing the alleged enemies of the United States.

After Trump retaliated against South Africa on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, for refusing to hand over the G20 Presidency to a US embassy representative, Cliff weighed in with a one-word reaction.

Gareth Cliff responded to Trump's announcement and the measures he took in response to South Africa's actions at the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Social media users took to the comments and weighed in with mixed opinions on the legality and impact of Trump's actions against South Africa.

Gareth Cliff calls for an investigation into 44 Afrikaners

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff shared his thoughts on AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel's allegations about a letter signed by 44 Afrikaners.

One of the signatories of the open letter responded to Gareth Cliff's suggestion and Kallie Kriel's allegations. Social media users weighed in on Cliff's suggestion, with some defending the signatories' right to freedom of speech.

Source: Briefly News