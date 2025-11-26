On Wednesday, 26 November 2025, Donald Trump retaliated against South Africa after it refused to hand over the G20 Presidency to a US embassy representative

Gareth Cliff responded to Trump's announcement and the measures he took in response to South Africa's actions at the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg

Social media users weighed in with mixed opinions on the legality and impact of Trump's actions against South Africa

Gareth Cliff weighed in on Donald Trump's decision to block South Africa from attending the 2026 G20 Summit. Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images, grcliff/Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff reacted after United States President Donald Trump retaliated against South Africa following the G20 Summit held in Johannesburg.

Trump retaliated against South Africa for allegedly refusing to hand over the G20 Presidency to a representative from our US Embassy, who attended the closing ceremony on Sunday, 23 November 2025.

On Wednesday, 26 November 2025, Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami.

“Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year,” part of Trump’s post reads.

In addition, Trump threatened to stop all subsidies and payments to them, effective immediately.

“South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

Gareth Cliff reacts after Trump targets South Africa over G20 dispute

Gareth Cliff took to X after Trump declared that South Africa would not be invited to the next G20 Summit in the United States. Cliff, who previously weighed in on Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the G20 Summit in South Africa, responded to the US President’s latest declaration with a single word. Cliff reposted a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post with a caption that read:

“Oh.”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Gareth Cliff's reaction to Trump

Cliff’s one-word response sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments. While some celebrated Trump’s decision to ban South Africa from the next G20 Summit in Miami, others highlighted that Trump could not unilaterally do so. Others expressed concern about the potential economic impact on farmers and winemakers in various regions.

Here are some of the comments:

@d_sibeko argued:

“South Africa is a member of the G20; we're not there by invitation. America cannot unilaterally revoke membership. The 19 other member states, the EU and the UN ignored America last week. They're not the centre of the universe, Trump believes they are.”

@devsuzuki22 laughed:

“Here comes the people saying we don't need the USA😂”

@Cliff_Hadji shared:

“I feel sorry for Citrus farmers in towns like Clanwilliam, and all those Winemakers in Paarl, Stellenbosch, Swartland, Franschhoek, and Constantia. @afriforum, thank you!”

@Jacupcak declared:

“The bots in the replies are now just doing this for the sake of it; they’re still recovering from the chest pains they suffered during this year’s successful G20 summit. None of what’s written here will matter a year from now, and I dare you all to bookmark this tweet.”

Gareth Cliff weighed in on Trump's decision to punish South Africa for the 2025 G20 Summit. Image: grcliff/Instagram, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Clayson Monyela rubs G20 Summit success in Gareth Cliff's face

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Clayson Monyela clapped back at Gareth Cliff on Sunday, 23 November 2025, after the successful G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Monyela responded to Gareth Cliff's earlier comment by posting the official G20 summit group photo and a caption aimed at him. In the comments section, South Africans celebrated the G20 summit's success and took turns mocking Gareth Cliff.

