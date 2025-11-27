Donald Trump Announces That South Africa Will Not Be Invited to the G20 Summit in the US
- The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said South Africa will not be receiving an invitation to the G20 Summit, which will be held in the US
- He posted on social media days after the conclusion of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, which the United States did not attend
- The tensions between the United States and South Africa continue as Trump repeated his allegations of human rights abuses in the country
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
UNITED STATES — President Donald Trump announced that South Africa will not be invited to attend the 2026 G20 Summit in the United States.
Trump posted the announcement on his Truth Social account. Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social posted the tweet on its @TrumpDailyPosts X account. In the announcement, Trump noted that the United States did not attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November 2025 because of alleged human rights abuses directed at Afrikaners and other descendants of settlers.
Trump continues beef with South Africa
Trump accused the South African government og killing white people and seizing land. He blamed the media and accused it of not reporting on the alleged white genocide. He also slammed the South African government for not handing over the G20 Presidency to a US official.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
"South Africa has demonstrated to the world they are not a country worthy of membership anymore, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately," he said.
Read the X tweet here:
This is a developing story.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.