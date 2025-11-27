The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said South Africa will not be receiving an invitation to the G20 Summit, which will be held in the US

He posted on social media days after the conclusion of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, which the United States did not attend

The tensions between the United States and South Africa continue as Trump repeated his allegations of human rights abuses in the country

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Donald Trump said South Africa will not attend the G20 Summit next year. Image: Alex Wroblewski/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — President Donald Trump announced that South Africa will not be invited to attend the 2026 G20 Summit in the United States.

Trump posted the announcement on his Truth Social account. Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social posted the tweet on its @TrumpDailyPosts X account. In the announcement, Trump noted that the United States did not attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November 2025 because of alleged human rights abuses directed at Afrikaners and other descendants of settlers.

Trump continues beef with South Africa

Trump accused the South African government og killing white people and seizing land. He blamed the media and accused it of not reporting on the alleged white genocide. He also slammed the South African government for not handing over the G20 Presidency to a US official.

"South Africa has demonstrated to the world they are not a country worthy of membership anymore, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately," he said.

Read the X tweet here:

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News