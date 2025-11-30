President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about the recently concluded G20 Summit in South Africa

The president discussed the decision of the United States of America not to attend the summit based on misinformation

Ramaphosa also called on South Africans to solve their own problems and not rely on other nations to do so

Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the disinformation campaign spread by some groups, which led to the USA not attending the G20 Summit. Image: Jemal Countes

GAUTENG - South African problems should be solved by the citizens of the country themselves.

That was the statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa during a State of the Nation Address on 30 November 2025. The president called for a family meeting to discuss the recent Group of 20 Summit in South Africa.

During his address, Ramaphosa noted the United States of America’s absence from the event over false information. Donald Trump previously stated that no US official would attend the event due to the white genocide taking place in the country.

President discusses the campaign of disinformation

While discussing the US’s absence from the summit, Ramaphosa noted that it was influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within South Africa, the US and elsewhere.

The president called on this to stop, saying that it was indirectly harming the country.

“These people who are spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa’s national interests, destroying South African jobs and weakening our country’s relations with one of our most important partners,” he said.

He added that it was regrettable that the US, which is a founding member of the G20 and which takes over the presidency from South Africa, chose not to participate in the summit because of the false narrative.

Ramaphosa reiterated the need for dialogue so that South Africans could solve their own problems without having to involve other nations.

