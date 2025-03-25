X owner Elon Musk took to his social media platform to speak about what he believed to be a "white genocide" in South Africa

The billionaire criticised mainstream media for not reporting about the alleged atrocities white South Africans are facing

Many members of the online community responded to Elon's tweet, most finding what he had to say absurd

Controversial figure Elon Musk continues to believe that white South Africans are undergoing genocide. Images: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

South African-born billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently shared his thoughts about the supposed discrimination white South Africans face in the country. However, many locals feel he is spreading misinformation.

Elon Musk criticises the media

Taking to his X account, the Senior Advisor for President Donald Trump responded to a tweet from a woman who stated that if it wasn't for Elon, she would not have known that "an entire political party in South Africa [advocated] for the deaths of their white population."

The woman added in her post:

"How is this not one of the biggest stories out there right now among the mainstream media, too?"

Seeing the tweet, Elon, who still feels that the South African white population is under attack, commented:

"The legacy media never mentions white genocide in South Africa because it doesn’t fit their narrative that whites can be victims."

Take a look at Elon's X post below:

Elon's tweet also comes after criticising Economic Freedom Fighter's main man Julius Malema, who sang the controversial Kill the Boer chant on Human Rights Day to commemorate the Sharpeville massacre.

X users disagree with Elon Musk

The Pretoria-born businessman's tweet was met with pushback from social media users, mostly South Africans, who felt that he was still sharing misinformation about his home country.

Elon Musk's recent tweet had many people disagreeing with him. Image: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Controversial media personality Nota stated:

"Can but aren’t because such savagery has Neanderthal origins. There’s a genocide in Palestine you ignore while continuing to mischaracterise white flight. You and many others left South Africa running away from democracy. Now you volunteer for an administration that funds apartheid!"

@Oracle5152 wrote under Elon's post:

"It doesn’t mention anything about it because there’s nothing like this happening in South Africa."

A curious @Tamatoa_C asked:

"What's the endgame to such a narrative? Aren't legacy media predominantly controlled by white people?"

@TalbertSwan shared their opinion:

"You grew up during anti-black apartheid in South Africa. Never have you ever admitted the horrors of the violent system of racism, murder, degradation, and dehumanisation that you and your parents benefitted from."

An astonished @mrwinning247 added in the comment section:

"It’s amazing how little Americans truly know the world if they have not travelled and engaged with other people."

@OGBiggestRat said to the online community:

"I wish that people could not support this guy who is openly parroting white supremacist conspiracy theorists. We are in for an insane ride if it wasn't already obvious."

3 Other stories about Elon Musk

In another article, Briefly News reported about a leaked audio reportedly of the United States' Vice President JD Vance criticising Elon for making America look bad.

reported about a leaked audio reportedly of the United States' Vice President JD Vance criticising Elon for making America look bad. Earlier this month, Elon spoke about his identity, noting that he didn't grow up as an Afrikaner. He also expressed that he considers himself to be American.

The controversial billionaire is reportedly said to be preparing for a custody battle with the woman who allegedly gave him his 13th child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News