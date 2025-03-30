South Africans were stunned and raised eyebrows after Elon Musk sold X to his startup xAI

The billionaire, who owns both X and xAI, sold the social media platform for $33 billion

South Africans denounced him and accused him of money laundering despite him owning both companies

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Elon Musk's xAI acquired X. Images: Isaac Wasserman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images and Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Elon Musk's decision to sell X to his startup company, xAI, has puzzled many South Africans. A debate ensued on social media over whether he was money laundering.

Elon Musk sells X to xAI

Musk announced on his @elonmusk X account on 28 March that his AI startup, xAI, purchased his social media platform, X, for over R608 billion. Musk, in his lengthy post, explained that since it was founded, xAI has become one of the leading AI labs globally. He also said X is a digital town square where more than 600 million people go to find real-time source of ground truth.

Musk remarked that the combination of both companies will unlock immense potential. The new company will endeavour to deliver smarter and more meaningful experiences to X users.

Read the X tweet here:

Elon Musk's company, Tesla, lost $89 billion due to decreasing support from European markets. The company recorded a 45% sales drop in February, and his support for the right-wing German political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) contributed to the decrease in sales.

Musk also slammed Julius Malema after the Economic Freedom Fighters president sang the Kill the Boer song on Human Rights Day in Sharpeville, Gauteng. He accused the Red Berets of inciting violence, and South Africans strongly disagreed with him.

Musk also recently reiterated his belief that white South Africans are experiencing a white genocide. He said the legacy media does not mention a white genocide, despite fact checks from various sources proving that there is no white genocide.

Elon Musk sold X. Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans slam Musk

Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook post roasted him and accused him of money laundering.

Eugene Dumisani Nkwashu said:

"The simple definition to this is money laundering."

Shaneel Ehsaan Chandra said:

"Imagine selling your business to yourself."

Boeotie Afrika said:

"I guess you could say Elon Musk is charging into the future with this deal! Buying something with money you don't have and letting the banks pay for it."

Dinangwe Mkhabele said:

"That's why I dislike capitalism. It's the only economic system where you can essentially buy from yourself."

Modest Sanele said:

"Nice way to move dirty money."

Tristan Kapp said:

"Ah, nothing like the good old money laundering and corruption. He is the Gupta of America."

